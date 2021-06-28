Method Man, Griselda & More Honored DMX At 2021 BET Awards [Video]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

All dogs go to heaven and Hip-Hop made sure DMX felt the love all the way from Los Angeles. Some of his closest peers paid tribute to the late MC at the 2021 BET Awards.

Swizz Beatz ensured Dark Man X received the proper send off at this year’s BET Awards. The moment took top billing too as it closed out the ceremony. Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man set things off with his rendition of X’s classic single “Get At Me Dog” from his debut album It’s Dark and Hell is Hot. As he cruised through the first verse he was joined by Swizz and some key members from the Ruff Ryder collective including Joaquin “Waah” Dean and Darrin “Dee” Dean.

Next Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher hit the stage to perform “Hood Blues” from DMX’s posthumous album Exodus. The Buffalo trio then closed out the portion with the chorus from “Where the Hood At.” Earl’s spirit was further channeled by actor Michael K. Williams (The Wire) who wore a tank top, camouflaged pants and Timberland construction boots, an homage to one of DMX’s signature looks, and performed a spoken word version of “Slippin’”. Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz also reunited to bring more energy to Staples Center with an abridge version of “Ruff Ryders Anthem” remix. Busta Rhymes and Spliff Starr closed the festivities with their rendition of “Party Up (Up In Here)”; needless to say their energy matched the track perfectly.

You can see the DMX tribute below.

Photo: TV One

Method Man, Griselda & More Honored DMX At 2021 BET Awards

