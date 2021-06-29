Jeff Van Gundy Fried On Twitter For Saying The NBA Has Been “Sissified” Following Flagrant Foul On Paul George

NBA Twitter’s patience with ESPN NBA commentator/analyst Jeff Van Gun has run its course.
Usually, it’s Paul Pierce feeling the wrath of Twitter for his “Pandemic P” playoff performances, but someone has the former NBA coach plus his stellar performance spared him a Twitter dragging. During Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, Van Gundy, who complains a lot about today’s NBA, let his frustration be felt about one particular call that happened late in the game.
With more than 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Clippers superstar Paul George was slapped in the face by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. George went down on the floor in pain due to the obvious foul, which, per the new rules put in place by the league, was reviewed by the referees and assessed as a flagrant foul.
Van Gundy vehemently disagreed, while as expected, his partner Mark Jackson agreed that it was indeed a flagrant foul. The referees would finally confirm that play was malicious, sending Van Gundy into one of his legendary diatribes into how the league is so soft.
“I’m sick of the sissification of the game. That’s not a flagrant foul. Van Gundy argued. He fouled him. Shoot your two free throws,” Van Gundy said.
George would head to the line and knock down his two free throws to put the Clippers up by 14 and go on to lead the Clippers to a convincing Game 5 win capped off with a vintage Playoff P performance finishing the night with 41 points on 15-of-2 shooting and was 3-for-6 from the three-point line.
Twitter had enough of Van Gundy and immediately called him out for his comments regarding the foul, pointing to his constant glorification of the old days when he was still coaching in the NBA.
We are willing to bet Jeff Van Gundy will find the time to complain about NBA Twitter calling him out during Wednesday’s Game 6 matchup between the Clippers and Suns in Los Angeles.
Until then, you can enjoy Van Gundy getting excoriated by Twitter in the gallery below.
How NBA fans feel like listening To Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson commentate over an NBA game pic.twitter.com/55qa4LZRzP— Florda Man🐆🔥🐬 (@MrPringle69420) June 29, 2021
*Player is in the sharpshooter*— kyle (@knicks_tape99) June 29, 2021
Jeff Van Gundy: THESE PLAYERS ARE PUSSIES. THATS NOT A FLAGRANT
Paul George is on fire, has played all but 3 minutes tonight and leads the post season in minutes and Jeff van Gundy is giving him shit for taking a rest. This is why nobody wants to hire him as a coach again. Clown.— Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) June 29, 2021
jeff van gundy: how is that a flagrant the game has become soft— ish 🧙🏽♂️ (@ismailwzrdv4) June 29, 2021
the flagrant in question: pic.twitter.com/CmRB3HtFnB
Jeff Van Gundy anytime a referee makes a bad call and Mark Jackson agrees with the ref lmao pic.twitter.com/b114O7RItz— Uncle Chuck (@Untouchable_75) June 29, 2021
Jeff Van Gundy (06.28.21) pic.twitter.com/cmp9zlJTUx— Josh (@the786official) June 29, 2021
Jeff Van Gundy has reached his boiling point— AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) June 29, 2021
Jeff Van Gundy— sean yoo (@SeanYoo) June 29, 2021
anytime there’s a
review for a flagrant
foul nba fans pic.twitter.com/quQwpYN5Ad
Mark Jackson & Jeff Van Gundy been criticizing Paul George all night (who has 35,11 & 6 at the moment LMAO) meanwhile Chris Paul nowhere to be found in the biggest game of the Suns season & they haven’t said a word.— kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) June 29, 2021
[the most tense part of a basketball game]— Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) June 29, 2021
JEFF VAN GUNDY: you know what i hate? sometimes, when you get chicken nuggets, they give you one dipping sauce, but other times, they give you two, and if you get lucky sometimes, you get three. why can’t you just always get three dippi
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty
