INDIANAPOLIS — A tequila and bourbon hall will be opening in the downtown Indianapolis CityWay neighborhood come fall.

Agave & Rye is slated to open its ninth location off of Delaware Street, across from The Alexander Hotel.

The Kentucky-based tequila and bourbon hall was first opened by independent restaurateurs Yavonne and Wade Sarbe in 2018. The duo’s multiple locations are known to guests as having an eclectic vibe with an “urban grunge” feel.

The restaurant’s menu offers street tacos, like “The Crown Jewel”, featuring truffle mac n’ cheese and lobster, and the “Swipe Right,” featuring honey lime grilled chicken, sweet & spicy bacon and aged white cheddar. Read more from WRTV here

Agave & Rye's tequila and bourbon hall opening in downtown Indianapolis this fall

