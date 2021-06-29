Leslie Odom Jr. & More Star In The First Trailer For ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The long-awaited prequel movie to the hit HBO mob drama series, The Sopranos, detailing Tony Soprano’s origin story, finally gets its first trailer.

Sopranos creator David Chase finally gives fans of the iconic HBO original series a first look at the life of a young Tony Soprano before he became the head of the DiMeo, aka Soprano crime family in The Many Saints of Newark’s first teaser trailer. The movie takes place during “one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history,” per the film’s logline as rival gangs “begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city.”

In the trailer, we see the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, taking on the role of the younger version of his character that he brilliantly played for six seasons before his tragic passing.

The film’s synopsis reads:

“Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Alessandro Nivola as Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti and Michael Gandolfini stepping into his father’s iconic role of Tony Soprano. Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Italian discovery Michela De Rossi, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga round out the stellar cast.

The Many Saints of Newark arrives in theaters on Oct.1 and HBO Max for 31 days following theatrical release.

Step into the tense first trailer below.

Photos: Barry Wetcher / Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema

