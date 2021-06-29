Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to Saycheesetv, Fetty Wap’s daughter Lauren Maxwell has allegedly passed away at the age of 4. Reports have resurfaced from 2019 of Fetty’s daughter undergoing emergency surgery. No official report has come out on if this passing is, in fact, true and if so, we do not know the cause of it. Additional information coming as the story develops.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fetty Wap & his family

