Shadowkat Nightson Talks With B Swift About Helping Artists Profit In The Music Industry [Watch]

When artists ask others how to profit off of their musical talent, do not be surprised to hear the words “I don’t know.” Many will try to give you game on how to navigate through the business of music but they might not be authentic or they might be trying to run a hustle on you. Shadowkat Nightson has been helping artists, both locally and nationally for years in the music industry. For Black Music Month, he sits down with our own B Swift to move around in the music business.

Pay close attention to this interview and take notes. Nightson has developed a music business checklist to help you survive and thrive including primary/secondary infrastructure needs, management, registering your art, and more!

Pay attention!

