Biz Markie’s Family Debunks False Reports That Hip-Hop Legend Died

Biz Markie was a top trending topic early Thursday morning after false reports of his death flooded social media timelines across the internet. A couple of media outlets even went so far as to publish their own news article declaring the rap legend had died at around the same time journalists were reporting he was alive.
HipHopWired later reported that “Biz Markie Is NOT Dead.”
The false reports were so widespread that Biz Markie’s wife was compelled to speak out and confirm that her husband had not died while also acknowledging the pain that such reports can cause.
However, it wasn’t all good news about the pioneering hip-hopper. He’s been battling health problems following complications from diabetes since at least last year. Now, it’s being reported that the 57-year-old is in hospice care, suggesting his death was imminent. WebMD defines hospice care as “end-of-life care” that “simply focuses on the quality of your life instead of trying to cure a disease.”
Sportswriter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson tweeted shortly after midnight Thursday that Biz Markie’s family said the rapper was suffering from “significant brain damage.”
Journalist Roland Martin also did some reporting to confirm Biz Markie had not died as of Thursday morning.
“Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died,” Martin tweeted early Thursday morning. “I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife. My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans.”
It was unclear where the reports originated, but at least two websites published separate news articles with headlines stating Biz Markie had died. They both tweeted links to their respective stories, too. One of them quickly unpublished their story and later republished the article with a revised headline and copy about how Biz Markie was still alive. The other kept the headline as-is while burying in the story that sources said Biz Markie was in hospice care.
Known for iconic rap hits such as “Just A Friend” and “Nobody Beats The Biz,” Biz Markie — also known as “Clown Prince of Hip Hop” — holds a revered place in the hearts of rap purists and historians alike.
His poor health was first reported nearly a year ago in the throes of the pandemic.
And while there were not any credible reports that Biz Markie had ever contracted COVID-19, diabetes — which has already proven itself to be a killer of Black people and especially Black men — a recent report found that Black diabetics who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus have shown an increased risk for complications.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists type I diabetes as one of several medical conditions that might lead to an increased risk for severe illness arising from COVID-19. With new variants spreading around the country and vaccine distribution lagging, people with pre-existing conditions like type I diabetes need to be extra careful.
Prayers up for Biz Markie.
SEE ALSO:
Tenure Secured: Nikole Hannah-Jones Credits UNC Student Protesters For Pressuring University Trustees
Phylicia Rashad Addresses Backlash From Tweet Rejoicing At Bill Cosby’s Prison Release
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
1 of 57
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
2. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 2 of 57
3. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
3 of 57
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
4. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 4 of 57
5. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 5 of 57
6. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 6 of 57
7. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 7 of 57
8. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 8 of 57
9. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 9 of 57
10. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 10 of 57
11. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 11 of 57
12. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 12 of 57
13. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
13 of 57
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
14. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 14 of 57
15. Antron Pippen, 33
15 of 57
16. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 16 of 57
17. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 17 of 57
18. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 18 of 57
19. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 19 of 57
20. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 20 of 57
21. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 21 of 57
22. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 22 of 57
23. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 23 of 57
24. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 24 of 57
25. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8125 of 57
26. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 26 of 57
27. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
27 of 57
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
28. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
28 of 57
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
29. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 29 of 57
30. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 30 of 57
31. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 31 of 57
32. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 32 of 57
33. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 33 of 57
34. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 34 of 57
35. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 35 of 57
36. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 36 of 57
37. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 37 of 57
38. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 38 of 57
39. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 39 of 57
40. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 40 of 57
41. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 41 of 57
42. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 42 of 57
43. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
43 of 57
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
44. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 44 of 57
45. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 45 of 57
46. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 46 of 57
47. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 47 of 57
48. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 48 of 57
49. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 49 of 57
50. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 50 of 57
51. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 51 of 57
52. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 52 of 57
53. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 53 of 57
54. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 54 of 57
55. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
55 of 57
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
56. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 56 of 57
57. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 57 of 57
Biz Markie’s Family Debunks False Reports That Hip-Hop Legend Died was originally published on newsone.com