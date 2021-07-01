Patrick Beverley Shoves Chris Paul To The Ground & Twitter Had All The Smoke For The Dirty Play

We’re one step closer to finding out the two teams battling it out in the 2021 NBA Finals.
Last night, the Los Angeles Clippers proved that they can’t dig themselves out of every 0-2 hole, as they got pummeled by the Phoenix Suns. While Devin Booker is the young hotshot shooter for the squad, the future Hall of Famer Chris Paul stepped up and knocked down 41 points to win. The 130-103 win may have been highlighted by Paul, but he was also involved in one of the dirtiest plays of the game.
As Paul was on the other side of the ball from Patrick Beverley, emotions began to run high as the sharpshooter continued to drain threes in the fourth quarter. After a timeout, Paul was walking back to the bench, and he stared down Bev but didn’t appear to say anything. But hot-headed Beverley waited until he passed him to turn around and shove him in the back, which forced Paul to fall to the hardwood.
Before the two teams broke out into a brawl, coaching staff held Beverley –who is known for hard fouls– back, and he continued to yell in Paul’s direction. After his emotions got the best of him, Beverley was promptly ejected. While the Clippers season is over, the situation is far from it, so don’t be surprised if Beverly faces a hefty fine and is suspended for several games at the top of next season.
Twitter, of course, had fun with the situation and had all the jokes ready for the dirty play. Check out some of the reactions below:
He pushed CP3 all the way to the finals pic.twitter.com/6poAMcjqzx— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 1, 2021
Chris Paul:— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev: MAN FUCK THAT
“It hurt. It stings.”— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2021
Chris Paul on getting pushed by Pat Bev pic.twitter.com/eiDlL1kF8n
This was Pat Bev pic.twitter.com/Nlwd7CjGeU— America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev was in the group that went to lunch at 10am in high school— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev definitely washes his clothes in the sink.— BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev when he sees Damian Lillard in Cancun pic.twitter.com/2kaCROwUbk— Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev loves nothing more than to piss in the punch bowl and tonight someone finally dumped it on his head.— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 1, 2021
Smoking the Pat Bev Pack pic.twitter.com/pdfJctDkuh— ASI💫PainSzn°💫 (@Ayton_SZN) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev waiting for CP3 at the Suns bus pic.twitter.com/jylZwUsCNK— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev currently ….. pic.twitter.com/ihEVJ7lCXd— JMcGill 🎥🏀🏁 (@IamJMcGill) July 1, 2021
LMFAO he aint say nothing and Pat Bev aint like it— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) July 1, 2021
CP3 in the Suns huddle after Pat Bev got ejected 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KEyPTU8BGY— Hugh Glass (@Hugh_Glass32) July 1, 2021
Suns in 4 guy to Pat Bev after the game: pic.twitter.com/cHylTh6CZb— LeBron’s IQ (@emanuelgodina) July 1, 2021
Reporters: so why did you push Chris Paul?— Ric Shep (@keepit1shep) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev: pic.twitter.com/O4SwRCca7q
Reminder that PatBev and Pandemic Paul don’t deserve to win anything pic.twitter.com/QN70ipW2bQ— MAMBA 4 EVA 🐍 (@feebeegb) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev erased everything he busted hustled and scrapped for with that no look shove .. damn. Bro— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev about to go push some unfortunate tourists out of the way for a margarita in Cancun 😤😤😤— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev, PG13 and LBJ in Cancun pic.twitter.com/arhcjGOWTP— Edwin B. Wabwire (@ewabwire2008) July 1, 2021
Nobody:— The Scumlorian (@notChvnel) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev after the game: pic.twitter.com/RocHBsWnIO
lmao CP3 going to his first finals and got pat bev ejected on the way what a legend— Matt Spivey (@mattspivey91) July 1, 2021
