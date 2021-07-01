Patrick Beverley Shoves Chris Paul To The Ground & Twitter Had All The Smoke For The Dirty Play

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re one step closer to finding out the two teams battling it out in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Last night, the Los Angeles Clippers proved that they can’t dig themselves out of every 0-2 hole, as they got pummeled by the Phoenix Suns. While Devin Booker is the young hotshot shooter for the squad, the future Hall of Famer Chris Paul stepped up and knocked down 41 points to win. The 130-103 win may have been highlighted by Paul, but he was also involved in one of the dirtiest plays of the game.

As Paul was on the other side of the ball from Patrick Beverley, emotions began to run high as the sharpshooter continued to drain threes in the fourth quarter. After a timeout, Paul was walking back to the bench, and he stared down Bev but didn’t appear to say anything. But hot-headed Beverley waited until he passed him to turn around and shove him in the back, which forced Paul to fall to the hardwood.

Before the two teams broke out into a brawl, coaching staff held Beverley –who is known for hard fouls– back, and he continued to yell in Paul’s direction. After his emotions got the best of him, Beverley was promptly ejected. While the Clippers season is over, the situation is far from it, so don’t be surprised if Beverly faces a hefty fine and is suspended for several games at the top of next season.

Twitter, of course, had fun with the situation and had all the jokes ready for the dirty play. Check out some of the reactions below:

