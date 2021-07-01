Who’s Cappin?! Judge Jabs At Lamar Odom For Skipping Out On Child Support Despite Making Boxing Money

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lamar Odom is not only getting called out by his baby mama, but also the judge over child support. The baby mama, Liza Morales, gathered all the details and she says that Odom hasn’t made a payment since 2020. Since he participated in a recent celebrity boxing match, she wants all the smoke behind the money she’s claiming he owes. Despite all the money he has coming in, according to Liza, he owes $91,000 and also blew through the kids’ college fund. Lore’l breaks it all down and gives him the cap!

