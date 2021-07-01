Because It’s My Business: Hear Tabitha Brown’s Classy Clap Back After Wendy Williams Tried Her Marriage [VIDEO]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The internet’s favorite auntie had to read Wendy Williams after she came for her marriage in Hot Topics.

Tabitha Brown has taken social media by storm with her personality, vegan recipes, and positive attitude so much so that she’s been able to make her wildest dreams come true. Through Instagram and TikTok, Brown gained fame and has created plenty of opportunities like her reoccurring role on Lena Waithe’s The Chi, creating an audiobook, and also launching her own seasoning with McCormick.

The social media star shared recently in a YouTube video that her lifelong dream of retiring her husband has come true. In the video, she shared that after 15 years of working, she’s finally able to retire him as a police officer from LAPD.

She explains that throughout her marriage, the two have made sacrifices as a couple, and once she noticed that her opportunities started to overflow, she promised to retire him from his dangerous career.

“I’m going to blow up and then I’ll take you out of there. I’ll retire you from LAPD and then you can pursue something you love. A dream that you have,” said Brown.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because it has been an emotional rollercoaster of him being a police officer. As we know it’s been tough as a Black man and then also being an officer has been very tough. When my husband went on this journey, he really felt like he could make a difference and I know that he has in his community. He has done his part. But I also know it’s time for him to dream again.”

Wendy Williams recently spoke on Tabitha’s choice on retiring her husband and predicts that “the marriage will be on a real rocky road in a moment.”

She spoke on her martial experience and said she’s “been with one of those and you see how it turned out.” Swipe to see Wendy’s take on the situation.

In true Tabitha fashion, she decided to reply in a calm fashion and wished that Wendy finds true love.

“I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you’re not well, to see you when you need true support, to see you when you need compassion. I pray that type of love finds you so that you can understand why I don’t want my husband to put his life on the line anymore with a bulletproof vest if he doesn’t want to.”

See Tabitha’s full response below.

