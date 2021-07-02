Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nogunzone posted a video of a white employee at Cosmo Prof Beauty in the King of Prussia Mall getting frisky with a customer over a return. Instead of looking for a solution the Karen-like employee flipped the script and told the customer that she “hates white people”. The employee continued her rant stating, the black woman watches too much CNN and that is why she does not like white people.

In the video, it did not appear the customer said anything about disliking any race of people.

There has not been any official statement made from Cosmo Prof Beauty or The King of Prussia mall regarding the employee’s future with the company. More details to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away

RELATED: Official List Of Philly’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants

Mall Karen Screams at Customer, “You Hate White People” [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hot 96.3: