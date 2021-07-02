Five Times Chloe Bailey Had The Internet In Shambles

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s safe to say that Chloe Bailey’s time is NOW! Since letting fans have a closer look into her personal life by creating a separate Instagram page she has been lit! Of course with every praise there is also criticism. Let’s take a look at the top five moments from the vocal powerhouse in these Internet streets!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“BEST THING I NEVER HAD” COVER BY BEYONCE

Let’s take it back to where it all started! Chloe Bailey and her sister Halle may be breakout stars of today’s music world but they started out very young. Back in 2011, the sisters went viral for their covers on YouTube and eventually got attention from mainstream media outlets like The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When the sisters performed “Best Thing I Never Had” from Beyonce’s 2011 hit album “4,” they received praises from fans and the not so easy to please Beyhive. The cover got them attention from their future boss Beyonce, who signed them to a record deal two years later.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HER PERFORMANCE OF AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL

Chloe Bailey is a vocal powerhouse and while she is becoming more popular for her personality and beauty, the reason why she and her sister have record deals is because of their unique vocal range. The sisters had the world’s attention when they performed “America The Beautiful” during the 2019 Super Bowl game.

The sister’s rendition of the national anthem received praise from members of the NFL and thousands online.

CHLOE BAILEY’S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT & “BUSS IT” CHALLENGE

If it’s one thing that is a hub for all things Chloe Bailey, it’s the star’s Instagram account. Earlier this year, she and her sister Halle debuted solo social media accounts allowing everyone to get a more personal glimpse of the duo, outside of the group. Her lil’ sis Halle kept it light but Chloe came out BUSSIN’ (literally)

Chloe has been flexing with jawdropping images, and solo covers but nothing broke the internet more than when she dropped her spin of the #BussItChallenge. Donned in a bathrobe, bonnet, and slides Chloe shattered her girl next door image and quickly surprised fans with something classy, bougee, and ratchet.

Many people say they she won the challenge.

HER COVER OF “YOU’RE MINES STILL” BY YUNG BLEU

While the pandemic changed the music industry with many artists performing from home, Chloe X Halle inspired everyone with their creative performances from their home tennis court last summer. Now we know that Chloe can sanggg but when she debuted her own spin on today’s hottest songs fan started to see her true capabilities outside of her own catalog. While the pandemic changed the music industry with many artists performing from home, Chloe X Halle inspired everyone with their creative performances from their home tennis court last summer.

The singers cover of the popular hit “You’re Mines Still” took over Instagram with over 4 million views on her page alone.

NINA SIMONE “FEELING GOOD” PERFORMANCE

Chloe Bailey is stepping out as an independent artist while her sister Halle is gearing up for her debut as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live action version of “The Little Mermaid”. During 2021 Juneteenth, Chloe performed a cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” with a twist. She performed a provocative dance routine with a sultry vocal performance that had never been done before. She divided critics and fans and had everyone talking, even Simone’s estate. Her alleged granddaughter praised Bailey’s star power performance and even said her grandma would give it a thumbs up.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Five Times Chloe Bailey Had The Internet In Shambles was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 96.3: