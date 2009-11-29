Chaka Khan to be honored tonite

Speaking to BET.com, Chaka Khan revealed that she wasn’t exactly ecstatic about Kanye sampling her “Through the Fire”. “I was honored when Kanye did call because he told me that he had an [automobile] accident and that he was listening to ‘Through The Fire’ everyday and that that song had assisted his recovery,” Khan recalled. “But he had changed the words to ‘Through the Wire’ because his mouth was wired. I was honored to and it was nice that he asked.”

In related news, Chaka Khan will be honored at the 2009 Soul Train Awards, set to air on tonite, November 29th at 9PM. The ceremony will air on both BET and its brand new network Centric.

Source: BET.com

