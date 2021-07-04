Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon is officially a father of seven.

On June 20, Alyssa Scott, the model who revealed she was the mother of Cannon’s newest baby, tagged a photo of the two on Instagram for Father’s Day. Three days later, Scott gave birth to their baby boy, Zen Cannon.

Scott shared a photo of their newborn on Instagram on Saturday (July 3), writing, “I will love you for eternity. 6.23.21.”

Scott initially revealed she was pregnant in January but didn’t confirm Cannon was the father until Father’s Day.

Nick’s son is his fourth child born within the last six months. Radio personality Abby De La Rossa gave birth to Cannon’s twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian on June 14. Last December, he welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, three years after becoming a father for the second time with his son Golden Cannon. He became a father for the first time with ex-wife Mariah Carey as she gave birth to twins, Monroe and Moroccan who are now 9.

RELATED: Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names

RELATED: Nick Cannon Wild N’ Out Again? Meet The Mother Of His Newest Child, Alyssa Scott [PHOTOS]

Social media has given Cannon all the jokes with his babymaking skills and the frequency of him welcoming children into the world but once more – congrats to Cannon and all of his babies.

N’Credible Super Seeder: Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child – His 4th In 6 Months was originally published on theboxhouston.com