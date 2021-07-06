Britney Spears’ Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns, Saying She Intends To “Retire”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The future of pop singer Britney Spears is cloudy now more than ever after her manager resigned. Larry Rudolph, Spears’ manager for over 20-plus years announced his decision to resign in a letter to James Spears, the father of Britney and Jodi Montgomery who are both executors of her estate. In the letter, Rudolph stated that he hasn’t communicated with Britney in over 2 years and he has learned of her intention to “officially retire.”

You can read the full letter below:

James P. Spears and Jodi Montgomery, as co-executors of the estate of Britney Spears: It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed. Please accept this letter as my formal resignation. I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been. Larry Rudolph

The controversy surrounding Britney’s conservatorship has been a hot-button topic that has reached a fever pitch the last couple of months. In a recent court appearance, Spears expressed that she wants her “life back” and would like the Spears legal arrangement around her conservatorship dissolved or fundamentally altered.

In a statement to a Los Angeles court, Spears said “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive … I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship.” Her statement along with the weird circumstances around this situation has led to the #FreeBritney movement with fans and celebrities pushing for the singer to be released from the conservatorship.

