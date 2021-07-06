Actor, Fashion Model Daniel Mickelson dies at 23

Actor and fashion model Daniel Mickelson died at the age of 23 on Sunday (July 4) according to New York Post.
The Atlanta native cause of death has not been revealed.
The news of Daniel’s passing was announced on social media Monday by his younger sister, Meredith.
She wrote in a post “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”
Daniel’s girlfriend Maddie Haley also posted to Instagram on his death.
She wrote, “I wish my plans to spend the rest of my life with you weren’t stripped away from me like this. I wish I could tell you how much I love you and I wish I got the chance to say goodbye. I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this but I’m going to be strong for you because I know it’s what you would have wanted.”
