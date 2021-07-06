Celebrity News
Megan Thee Stallion Rumored To Be Making An Appearance On ‘She-Hulk’ Series

Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion could be making her way to a big screen near you. According to ComicBook.Com,  Megan is rumored to have a cameo in the Disney+ series She-Hulk. The live-action legal comedy, will not be Megan’s first role, as the Houston native has appeared in a 2020 episode of Good Girls.

Megan has yet to confirm or deny this rumor.  If this rumor is true, do you think she should have a recurring role on the series?

Megan Thee Stallion Rumored To Be Making An Appearance On ‘She-Hulk’ Series  was originally published on kysdc.com

