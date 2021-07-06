Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Who says New York’s rap scene isn’t what it used to be? Today we got some ish courtesy of some Big Apple OG’s who’ve been reppin’ since day uno.

First up we have some new visuals from Papoose featuring Jim Jones in “King Kong” where the two incorporate all kinds of CGI effects to keep your eye entertained while they fill your ears with hardcore bars.

Elsewhere DJ Kay Slay recruits, well, seemingly every rapper in the game for his 40 minute clip to “Rolling 110 Deep” where we get verses from the likes of Conway The Machine, Kool G Rap, AZ, Raekwon, Papoose, Ice-T, Redman, KXNG Crooked, KRS-One – again, every damn rapper in the game. This song was longer than most rappers albums these days. The video was so long there was even a commercial interruption halfway through it. Dios mio.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich Dunk featuring DaBaby, Fenix Flexin, and more.

PAPOOSE FT. JIM JONES – “KING KONG”

DJ KAY SLAY – “ROLLING 110 DEEP”

RICH DUNK FT. DABABY – “DEMON”

FENIX FLEXIN – “WHAT’S THE MOVE”

YN JAY – “SUMMER TIME”

G HERBO – “I DON’T WANNA DIE”

BOOKA600 – “PHASE”

QUADA – “BUFF”

JAY FIZZLE – “GANGSTA SH*T”

Papoose ft. Jim Jones “King Kong,” DJ Kay Slay ft. Eeeeerybody “Rolling 110 Deep” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: