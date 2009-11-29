Soul Train Awards on BET tonite

The Soul Train Awards will honor the longstanding careers and musical influences of legendary artists Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, as well as the 50-year anniversary of Motown Records.

Hosted by Terrence Howard and Taraji Henson from the city of Atlanta; and performances from Keri Hilson, Erykah Badu, Toni Braxton, Trey Songz, Mario and more.

Who’ll win Best New Artist of the year? Drake, Keri Hilson? How about Best Female Artist of the year with nonimees like Beyonce, Chrisette Michele, Whitney Houston and more.

