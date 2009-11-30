What's Hot
MIDDAY DRAMA: MONDAY

Dear JJ,

I have made a terrible mistake.  I am a married woman.  I went out to the club with my sister to celebrate her birthday.  We all got wasted and I ended up leaving with this guy and you know the rest!  The next morning I called my sister to pick me up and I asked her why would she leave me like that!  My sister has always hated my husband so I feel like she did this on purpose.  I know that I am wrong for what I did but shouldn’t she have stopped me from leaving with him or at least said something!

Sincerely,

Monique

