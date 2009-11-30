MIDDAY DRAMA: MONDAY

Dear JJ,

I have made a terrible mistake. I am a married woman. I went out to the club with my sister to celebrate her birthday. We all got wasted and I ended up leaving with this guy and you know the rest! The next morning I called my sister to pick me up and I asked her why would she leave me like that! My sister has always hated my husband so I feel like she did this on purpose. I know that I am wrong for what I did but shouldn’t she have stopped me from leaving with him or at least said something!

Sincerely,

Monique

