Indiana State Fair announces 23 food items

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 2021 Indiana State Fair is set to get underway on July 30.

One reason for people to attend the Indiana State Fair is for the creative and tasty culinary creations. While there will be your typical fair food, such as corn dogs and elephant ears, the Indiana State Fair always delivers when it comes to the food.

The 2021 Indiana State Fair will be no different as there will be 23 new items.

The following are the new food additions to the 2021 Indiana State Fair:

Beef Parfait : This new item will be exclusively offered at the northside Indiana Beef Cattle Association tent throughout the Fair. This savory Beef Parfait features flavor-packed layers of chopped smoked beef brisket, mashed potatoes, and smokey BBQ sauce.

: This new item will be exclusively offered at the northside Indiana Beef Cattle Association tent throughout the Fair. This savory Beef Parfait features flavor-packed layers of chopped smoked beef brisket, mashed potatoes, and smokey BBQ sauce. BBQ Suga (Sh-uga) Momma : Many have tried the Mac Daddy, but now it’s the Suga Momma’s time to shine! The NEW BBQ Suga Momma features a generous serving of Gobble Gobble’s well-known pulled BBQ turkey sandwiched between two fresh donuts. This sweet and savory mix will have your taste buds working overtime in the best way possible.

: Many have tried the Mac Daddy, but now it’s the Suga Momma’s time to shine! The NEW BBQ Suga Momma features a generous serving of Gobble Gobble’s well-known pulled BBQ turkey sandwiched between two fresh donuts. This sweet and savory mix will have your taste buds working overtime in the best way possible. Buttermilk Wafflewich : This year’s Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar signature grilled cheese is the Buttermilk Wafflewich. This unique twist on a classic grilled cheese sandwich features two buttermilk waffles grilled to perfection with ooey gooey cheddar and American cheese inside. A side of sweet red pepper relish is offered as the perfect topper to this cheesy treat.

: This year’s Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar signature grilled cheese is the Buttermilk Wafflewich. This unique twist on a classic grilled cheese sandwich features two buttermilk waffles grilled to perfection with ooey gooey cheddar and American cheese inside. A side of sweet red pepper relish is offered as the perfect topper to this cheesy treat. Deep Fried Cheesecake : Just when you thought cheesecake couldn’t get any better! This sugary treat features a blend of crispy and creamy fried cheesecake bites topped with powdered sugar and a succulent strawberry drizzle. It’s a slice of heaven in every bite!

: Just when you thought cheesecake couldn’t get any better! This sugary treat features a blend of crispy and creamy fried cheesecake bites topped with powdered sugar and a succulent strawberry drizzle. It’s a slice of heaven in every bite! Honey BBQ Wings : These mouth-watering wings deliver a sweet taste with a touch of savory, spicy delight. Choose a small or large bucket!

: These mouth-watering wings deliver a sweet taste with a touch of savory, spicy delight. Choose a small or large bucket! Bavarian Cream Puff : The Bavarian Cream Puff is an authentic German dessert featuring a light, delicate pastry shell filled with a sweet vanilla cream and topped with powdered sugar or chocolate sauce, a dollop of whipped cream, and a cherry on top. Don’t miss out on this delicious delicacy!

: The Bavarian Cream Puff is an authentic German dessert featuring a light, delicate pastry shell filled with a sweet vanilla cream and topped with powdered sugar or chocolate sauce, a dollop of whipped cream, and a cherry on top. Don’t miss out on this delicious delicacy! Iced Coffee Float : Have your daily dose of caffeine with a scoop of ice cream for good measure. The Iced Coffee Float is a delicious concoction of ice-cold coffee and freshly scooped ice cream, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry. *Not available in decaf.

: Have your daily dose of caffeine with a scoop of ice cream for good measure. The Iced Coffee Float is a delicious concoction of ice-cold coffee and freshly scooped ice cream, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry. *Not available in decaf. Bison Steak Fajitas : A hot-and-ready dish you can’t resist! Bison Steak Fajitas feature marinated bison steak with grilled onions and peppers, served on warm flour tortillas with corn and black bean salsa, lettuce, cheese, salsa, and sour cream.

: A hot-and-ready dish you can’t resist! Bison Steak Fajitas feature marinated bison steak with grilled onions and peppers, served on warm flour tortillas with corn and black bean salsa, lettuce, cheese, salsa, and sour cream. Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner : The Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner makes eating on-the-go easy by conveniently combining three dishes – creamy mac and cheese, coleslaw, and popcorn chicken topped with chives – in a crunchy and delicious waffle cone bowl.

: The Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner makes eating on-the-go easy by conveniently combining three dishes – creamy mac and cheese, coleslaw, and popcorn chicken topped with chives – in a crunchy and delicious waffle cone bowl. Cherry Chocolate Funk Hand Dipped Ice Cream : This new hand-dipped ice cream flavor features a creamy blend of cherry and chocolate ice cream mixed with Bordeaux dark cherries, delicious chocolate fudge, and extra chocolate chunks. It doesn’t get more decadent than this!

: This new hand-dipped ice cream flavor features a creamy blend of cherry and chocolate ice cream mixed with Bordeaux dark cherries, delicious chocolate fudge, and extra chocolate chunks. It doesn’t get more decadent than this! Philly Cheesesteak Fries : These Philly Cheesesteak Fries take cheese fries to the next level! Hot, crispy French fries are topped with Miss Piggy’s signature Mr. Beefy’s seasoned Philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers, and mild cheddar cheese.

: These Philly Cheesesteak Fries take cheese fries to the next level! Hot, crispy French fries are topped with Miss Piggy’s signature Mr. Beefy’s seasoned Philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers, and mild cheddar cheese. Media Noche : Originating from Cuba, the Media Noche is a sandwich that has served many Puerto Rican families in the United States. Meaning “middle of the night,” the Media Noche gained popularity around the Latin night club scene. This classic Cuban sandwich includes garlicy bread, roasted pork, ham, mustard, Swiss cheese, and sweet pickles.

: Originating from Cuba, the Media Noche is a sandwich that has served many Puerto Rican families in the United States. Meaning “middle of the night,” the Media Noche gained popularity around the Latin night club scene. This classic Cuban sandwich includes garlicy bread, roasted pork, ham, mustard, Swiss cheese, and sweet pickles. Frozen Mocha Coffee : Looking for a pick-me-up? New to this year’s Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar is a Frozen Mocha Coffee. With a consistency similar to a milkshake, this drink is both decadent and refreshing and pairs perfectly with any delicious Dairy Bar menu item.

: Looking for a pick-me-up? New to this year’s Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar is a Frozen Mocha Coffee. With a consistency similar to a milkshake, this drink is both decadent and refreshing and pairs perfectly with any delicious Dairy Bar menu item. Outlaw Burger : It’s the Indiana State Fair’s “Most Wanted” burger! The Outlaw Burger is a thick and juicy quarter pounder with pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, and jalapeño jelly served on a toasty bun.

: It’s the Indiana State Fair’s “Most Wanted” burger! The Outlaw Burger is a thick and juicy quarter pounder with pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, and jalapeño jelly served on a toasty bun. Fruit Twister Paradise Pop : This popsicle is an icy twist on Goodwin’s Pork-N-More’s classic Fruit Twister Shakeup. This delicious frozen treat on a stick features fresh squeezed lemon, oranges, limes, pineapple tidbits, and real slice strawberries. This refreshing treat will taste like paradise!

: This popsicle is an icy twist on Goodwin’s Pork-N-More’s classic Fruit Twister Shakeup. This delicious frozen treat on a stick features fresh squeezed lemon, oranges, limes, pineapple tidbits, and real slice strawberries. This refreshing treat will taste like paradise! Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake : The Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake combines two delicious foods – Fruity Pebbles cereal and a classic funnel cake – for a unique concoction. This dish features a fresh, golden funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, Monroe Concessions’ special icing, and a generous sprinkle of fruity pebbles.

: The Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake combines two delicious foods – Fruity Pebbles cereal and a classic funnel cake – for a unique concoction. This dish features a fresh, golden funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, Monroe Concessions’ special icing, and a generous sprinkle of fruity pebbles. Cinni Minnis : These adorable Cinni Minnis feature the gooey and delightful center of a cinnamon roll dipped in funnel cake mix, deep fried and served with powdered sugar and a sweet cream cheese topping. Each piece is a sugary bite of heaven!

: These adorable Cinni Minnis feature the gooey and delightful center of a cinnamon roll dipped in funnel cake mix, deep fried and served with powdered sugar and a sweet cream cheese topping. Each piece is a sugary bite of heaven! Chocolate Salted Carmel Milkshake : Back by popular demand, it’s the Chocolate Salted Carmel Milkshake! Available at the Dairy Bar, this sought-after shake includes fan-favorite chocolate and salted caramel flavors for the perfect combination of salty and sweet.

: Back by popular demand, it’s the Chocolate Salted Carmel Milkshake! Available at the Dairy Bar, this sought-after shake includes fan-favorite chocolate and salted caramel flavors for the perfect combination of salty and sweet. Miss Piggy’s Mac Daddy : The Mac Daddy features a hefty helping of creamy, cheesy, melt-in-your-mouth macaroni and cheese topped with Miss Piggy’s signature sweet and savory tender pulled pork drizzled with Gresham Foods’ family recipe Sweet D’s BBQ sauce.

: The Mac Daddy features a hefty helping of creamy, cheesy, melt-in-your-mouth macaroni and cheese topped with Miss Piggy’s signature sweet and savory tender pulled pork drizzled with Gresham Foods’ family recipe Sweet D’s BBQ sauce. Loaded Brat : This Loaded VEGAN Brat will make your taste buds tingle with excitement and dance with delight! The Loaded Brat is also 100% soy free and gluten free.

: This Loaded VEGAN Brat will make your taste buds tingle with excitement and dance with delight! The Loaded Brat is also 100% soy free and gluten free. Bacon Mac & Cheese : Believe it or not, this dish manages to make macaroni and cheese even more delicious. True to its name, Bacon Mac & Cheese features classic creamy macaroni and cheese and fresh, crispy bacon, mixed together for cheesy-bacon goodness.

: Believe it or not, this dish manages to make macaroni and cheese even more delicious. True to its name, Bacon Mac & Cheese features classic creamy macaroni and cheese and fresh, crispy bacon, mixed together for cheesy-bacon goodness. Mangonada Frozen Beverage : The Mangonada combines sweet, tart, and savory authentic Latino flavors into a unique drinking experience. Mangonada swirls the bright, tropical flavor of mango puree with a salty kick of chamoy. A sprinkle of Tajín® Clásico Seasoning – a signature Mexican combination of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt – tops off the drink with a mild spicy kick, leaving taste buds with an unforgettably unique experience.

: The Mangonada combines sweet, tart, and savory authentic Latino flavors into a unique drinking experience. Mangonada swirls the bright, tropical flavor of mango puree with a salty kick of chamoy. A sprinkle of Tajín® Clásico Seasoning – a signature Mexican combination of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt – tops off the drink with a mild spicy kick, leaving taste buds with an unforgettably unique experience. Sun King Funnel Cake Pastry Ale: Sun King Brewery’s Indiana State Fair 2021 beer is inspired by a State Fair classic – funnel cake. Funnel Cake is a pastry ale that is a dark copper brown in color resembling its namesake. Three hundred powdered sugar funnel cakes were put in the kettle during the brewing process along with a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg. 6% ABV | 12 IBU

