Rare Trading Card Featuring Bird, Magic & Dr. J Set To Nab 500K At Auction

It’s an unquestioned fact that Larry Bird, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Julius “Dr. J” Erving are three of the greatest basketball players ever. By way of an upcoming auction, a rare card featuring all three legends is set to hit the auction block for a staggering amount.

SCP Auctions has unveiled a truly rare basketball trading card that has the legends from the Celtics, Lakers, and the 76ers of the National Basketball Association on it for auction at their website. The 1980 – 1981 Topps Scoring Leader card is unique among cards of this nature as it shows all of them in-game action, for one thing. The second amazing fact about this card is that according to the requirements by authentication and grading standards authority PSA, it has a rating of Gem Mt-10 which means it is in perfect mint condition. That places it in the company of being one of only 24 other cards ever to receive that classification.

The auction for the rare card began a few weeks ago, with a starting bid of $150,000. But insiders feel that the final winning bid could total $500,000 or more. With one day left in the online auction, that amount is definitely in sight and could go higher as there are seven recorded bids with the current leading bid coming in at $353,694.

The trading card market has seen a huge upswing recently, with NBA players driving it. The record for a card being auctioned off was broken three times in 2021 alone, within months of each other. That record-breaking trading card in question? A 1-of-1 card featuring Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was bought for $5.9 million this past Tuesday (July 6th) by alternative asset fund Alt. The same firm also purchased the previous record holder, a LeBron James Exquisite Rookie Patch Auto trading card for $5.2 million in April.

