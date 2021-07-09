CLOSE
Brooklyn Nets Star Harden was reportedly not arrested. Video shortly surfaced James Harden & Lil Baby being questioned by French police.
Less than 24 hours later, Lil Baby has posted a tweet & on his IG story to confirm that he is free.
RELATED: Lil Baby Allegedly Arrested in Paris For Transporting Drugs
RELATED: James Harden Spotted With Lil Baby At Balenciaga Couture Show, Twitter Has Questions
Lil Baby Released From Jail In Paris With A Fine For Having 32 Grams of Cannabis was originally published on rnbphilly.com
Also On Hot 96.3: