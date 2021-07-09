STREAMED: Vince Staples Returns With Self-Titled Album, Bia Taps Nicki Minaj For “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Vince Staples — Vince Staples

Three years after dropping his FM! LP, Vince Staples returns with a self-titled project. It features production from renowned beat maker Kenny Beats, who sat behind the boards for every song on this latest offering.

Singer Foushee is the project’s lone featured guest. Elsewhere, Vince and Kenny get production assistance from the likes of Reske, Harper Gordon, WahWah James, and Monte Booker.

Vince recently revealed that this project is more personal than past material, according to Rolling Stone.

“People always say, ‘Oh, you used to always say these stories and this and that…Why don’t you put it into the music?’ And it’ll be stuff that has been in songs for years. And then I realize… the backdrop wasn’t right for certain things I was saying or vice versa,” he reportedly told Beats 1, per the mag. “So I feel like this is kind of very…distinct…not just where I come from, it’s not a bunch of glory stories or things like that, I guess it’s just more personal.”

The Long Beach MC is reportedly slated to release another album this year. That project is allegedly titled Ramona Park Broke My Heart but a release date has not been announced. Stream Vince Staples below.

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj — “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

After going viral with “Whole Lotta Money,” Bia taps Nicki Minaj for the remix. Barbie and Bia team up over production from BeatGodz, Tee Romano, and London Jae for a whole lotta fun and boasting.

“I put on my jewelry just to go out by the pool,” Nicki raps on the track. “I keep it with me in case somebody act a fool.” Bia then playfully asks: “In a twin seater, you Tamara?”

The remix comes at a good time. Bia has had great success with “Whole Lotta Money” recently, including viral excitement over the track on TikTok. The Boston MC spoke about the song’s triumphs earlier this year.

“[This song] is very special to me because this is my first song getting this type of love with no features,” she told Spin. “I always wanted to have this moment and to be embraced by so many other girls that I love. I’ve had a lot of records with features that did well, so it’s always been a personal goal of mine to achieve this kind of success on a song by myself. And for it to really be about the music, it’s a double win.”

Listen to “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” below.

Snoh Aalegra — Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Two years removed from Ugh, those feels again, Snoh Aalegra returns with her newest album, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies.

This 15-song project features James Fauntleroy and Tyler, The Creator. The latter appears on “Neon Peach” and then again on “In the Moment.”

Tyler also lends his talents on the production side. The Creator is joined by several other producers on this LP, including The Neptunes, No ID, Johan Lenox, Maneesh, Christian Rich, Doctor O, and Sensei Bueno, among others.

The album title comes from two tracks in the middle of the album. “This life just makes me wonder, are these temporary highs?” Snoh asks on “Temporary Highs.” “If you’d say violet skies were right in front of our eyes, I would doubt you,” she sings on the following song, “Violet Skies.”

Stream Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies below.

Bas feat. J. Cole & Lil Tjay — “The Jackie”

Coming off the tremendous success of his latest album, <I>The Off-Season</I>, J. Cole teams up with Lil Tjay on his Dreamville signee Bas’ latest single.

Jermaine handles the chorus of the song. “You see the droptop, stop playing with me,” he sings on the hook. “She said she wants to let the wave to splash down on me.”

Bas tackles the first verse. “I’m on the way, send me the addy, I’m on The Jackie,” he sing-raps. “Five on the belt, ten on the jacket, you gotta have me.” Tjay later adds an echo to the hook in the track’s second verse: “You see the drop top, stop playing with me.”

The trio also joined forces for the song’s music video, which was directed by John Tashiro. The clip features an Uber-driving J. Cole picking Bas and a lady friend up in a drop top. Later, they all join Tjay for a fun-filled day out.

Listen to “The Jackie” and watch the visual below.

Styles P — Ghosting

The prolific Styles P is back with another album. A year after Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm, SP returns with another phantasmic title on his newest LP, Ghosting.

“I’m just trying to travel in time,” he rhymes on “Time Traveler.” “Speak on the thoughts that I had on my mind / Reminisce on the days that I had on the grind / But I’m still on the grind.”

Ghost is joined by ItsTheReal, Yemi Sauce, Mrs Farma, Lavish Life, and Dyce Payne on this project. Meanwhile, Dayzel, Noah Styles, Khardier da G.O.D. and Shroom are among its producers.

Styles dropped the project with an ominous message: “To concern myself with petty things like making album of the year wouldn’t fit my character,” he wrote. “That is for mere mortals…I’M A FUXN GHOST! I’m here to give you bars that last a life time!”

Listen to Ghosting below.

STREAMED: Vince Staples Returns With Self-Titled Album, Bia Taps Nicki Minaj For “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

