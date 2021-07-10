Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight Loss Transformation And She Looks Stunning!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai Smith is growing into a beautiful young lady and we absolutely love to see it! Not only is she gorgeous like her Grammy award-winning mama, but she also knows her way around fashion and is transforming into a little fashionista, often catching our eye on Instagram with her killer sense of style. Now, she’s catching our eye for another reason… and we must say that and she looks stunning!

The 19-year-old recently shared a slideshow-like video on social media that showed off her impressive weight loss journey and newly slimmed-down figure. In a series of photos, Sy’rai showed us her before and after looks and the results are uncanny!

While we’re unsure of how many pounds she shed, how long she’s been working to achieve this goal, or exactly how she did it, we do know that whatever lifestyle choices she’s made have paid off for the teenager as she looks healthy, happy and as if she’s glowing in every photo.

Supporters of Brandy and Sy’rai took to the comment section to applaud the big transformation and show their support for Sy’rai’s new look. “Wow she looks amazing,” TV personality Claudia Jordan commented while model Toccara Jones simply showed her admiration in a series of heart and fire flame emojis. Another commenter pointed out the fact that Sy’rai has always been stunning, writing, “been pretty but she looks amazing,” while another seconded that emotion, writing, “Yesssssss!!! The hardest part is starting. Shout out to the ladies taking control and being strong enough to be dedicated to this lifestyle change!!! .”

Perhaps the sweetest comment, however, came from Sy’rai’s own mother, Brandy, who jumped into the comment section to boast about her baby girl. “Nobody truly knows what she’s been through,” the singer wrote. “So blessed and overjoyed to see her healthy and happy.”

Check out more photos of Sy’rai’s impressive weight loss transformation below.

She looks stunning and just like her mama!

Although Sy’rai looks gorgeous at any size, we have to agree with Brandy and are overjoyed to see her healthy and happy. There’s nothing like Black women and girls taking charge of their health and leveling up because of it. Go Sy’rai!

Don’t miss…

Brandy Becomes ‘Cinderella’ In TikTok Brush Challenge To Celebrate The Musical’s Premiere On Disney+

Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood’s Braids Were Hair Goals

Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight Loss Transformation And She Looks Stunning! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: