Allyson Felix And Athleta To Provide Childcare Grants For Moms Competing In Tokyo Olympics

Track and field star Allyson Felix has been candid about balancing motherhood and her career and she’s on a mission to support other mom-athletes who are on the same journey. According to Glamour, Felix has teamed up with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for women who are competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
The strides that Felix has made throughout her career have transcended beyond the track and into the realm of advocacy. She has been a champion for women’s empowerment and has continually used her platform to advocate for equity in healthcare and women’s rights surrounding pregnancy. Cognizant of expensive childcare costs, Felix was determined to alleviate financial burdens for women who are competing so they’d be able to focus on excelling in their respective sports. “As a mom and an athlete, I know firsthand the obstacles that women face,” she said in a statement posted by the Women’s Sports Foundation. “I wanted to work with Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to take an important step in supporting female athletes as whole people—both on and off the field—by offering financial childcare support to mom-athletes headed to Tokyo.” The upcoming competitions will mark Felix’s fifth Olympic Games.
The $10,000 grants will be distributed through a $200,000 fund. The funds will cover all of the costs associated with bringing children to the competition, including food, travel, meals, caregiver expenses and medical costs. The endowments will be awarded to women who are expecting a child in 2021 or have one or more children under the age of 18.
Many athletes are putting the focus on empowering mothers. Last year tennis star Serena Williams joined forces with The Mom Project to connect mothers with career opportunities at global companies. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a team of 1 or 100,000; if you’re hiring, are you considering hiring moms? Together, we can influence how work gets done and build a better workplace for the future,” said Williams.
1.
1 of 10
Step aside Karens, Claire has entered the chat. https://t.co/1Pnb70cfZ0— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 3, 2021
2.
2 of 10
Somebody quick! Put Claire the Expert on All Things Black Women Adorn Themselves With on the Olympic Committee... STAT! She's sure to catch some Black woman athlete sporting false eyelashes or suspicious lip gloss that make Claire uncomfortable, in the Karen sense... https://t.co/atXQUn7j7d— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 3, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Tell me you're racist without telling me you're racist. Claire will go first. pic.twitter.com/IWKDJkucZE— Jo (@pretendyelling) July 3, 2021
4.
4 of 10
OMG!— Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) July 3, 2021
Claire, SIT ALL THE WAY DOWN!!
You don’t know a damn thing about Black women’s style. But if you seriously think the hair and the nails are real, and thus you can make a claim about “STEROID USE” you are batshit crazy.
Sha’Carri changes her hair and nails for every major https://t.co/eYPsws8bPe
5.
5 of 10
Florence Griffith Joyner, aka Flo Jo, died from an epileptic seizure caused by a congenital vascular abnormality that caused seizures, NOT FROM DRUG USE.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 3, 2021
CONGENITAL means the condition was present at birth.
Put some RESPECT on her name, you idiotic, racist, troglodyte.#FloJo https://t.co/lqEizFNlpA
6.
6 of 10
Let me say this again, for the people who came late and had to sit in the back of the church..— Make it Enough!! (@BRO_GROWUP) July 3, 2021
THERE WILL BE NO FLO JO SLANDER!! I don’t give AF who you are.. pic.twitter.com/Mq33XHIDul
7.
7 of 10
This crusade you’ve taken up against Sha’Carri and Flo Jo is nothing but white mediocrity and pure misogynoir. https://t.co/hLySxNolQ0— 🥀 (@hocialize) July 3, 2021
8.
8 of 10
Imagine being so racist that you stoop to call a Black Olympic Champion an “obvious drug user” with zero proof, since Flo Jo never failed a drug test. Also, these nails are fake. 🥴 HELP US! https://t.co/S0ti2lCHwl— WearingMyHelmetOfSalvation (@KirkWrites79) July 3, 2021
9.
9 of 10
I’m just gonna keep RTing this post about Flo Jo. The disrespect is unbelievable. https://t.co/eL1no8mK8a— GC (@GNCordova) July 3, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Flo Jo died because she suffocated in her sleep while having an epileptic seizure you daft racist gargoyle. https://t.co/dXggRoV7oH— Wordsworth II 🇬🇾 (@fitzroy_lincoln) July 3, 2021
Allyson Felix And Athleta To Provide Childcare Grants For Moms Competing In Tokyo Olympics was originally published on newsone.com