NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Refurbishes Basketball Courts At The Children’s Village

NBA star Donovan Mitchell’s impact transcends far beyond the court. He’s led several philanthropic efforts centered on empowering youth and his latest social good project was designed to share his love of basketball with underserved children. According to KSL Sports, the Utah Jazz guard recently renovated basketball courts at The Children’s Village Community Center.
The Children’s Village—located in Dobbs Ferry, New York—is a nonprofit that has a mission rooted in providing resources and support for at-risk youth through an array of innovative and immersive programs. Founded nearly 170 years ago, the organization strives to use education as a vessel to empower children to thrive socially and economically and cultivate change in their communities. To coincide with the release of his new sneakers, the D.O.N. Issue #3, Mitchell teamed up with Adidas to refurbish basketball courts at The Children’s Village’s residential campus for foster children. The design inspiration for the courts was derived from the colorways of his new kicks. He enlisted local artists to bring the vibrant courts to life.
For Mitchell and his family—who supported him on the effort—giving back to The Children’s Village was a full circle moment and homage to his late grandmother who worked there.
Mitchell is no stranger to philanthropy. News about his generous act comes months after he and his family donated $12 million to his alma mater, the Greenwich Country Day School. The donation went towards the creation of scholarships for low-income students and the construction of a new state-of-the-art gym facility dubbed D.O.N.! The Determination Over Negativity Mitchell Family Athletic Center. A portion of the endowment was used for a faculty fund that will be awarded to select teachers on an annual basis.
“This school has shaped who I am in so many ways, and I feel blessed to be able to give back and make the Country Day experience available for more kids especially those from inner-city neighborhoods or with backgrounds like mine,” Mitchell said in a statement. The donation marked the largest gift the school has ever received.
Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life
Sasha Obama is trending and pleasssse I dare you pic.twitter.com/frmeFvl9IT— Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) December 14, 2020
I’m here for weekly Sasha Obama content. pic.twitter.com/deC4RHkJGn— Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) December 14, 2020
Sasha Obama can’t even live her life without everyone trying to ridicule everything that she’s doing. Damn, let her be young. pic.twitter.com/vG0OyeFqzx— Shamar English (@english_shamar) December 13, 2020
The way these thirsty kneegrows are drooling after Sasha Obama on the Lord’s day... I know her dad is on standby. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rkKrZhFs9A— My Name is Sha as in Shea Butter. ✨ (@Sha_Elise24) December 14, 2020
Sasha Obama: *living her life*— WHOREiet Tubman (@_daijaa_) December 13, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/am6GbtwLxR
I can rest peacefully now that I know Sasha Obama & I use the same rosehip oil lipgloss brand pic.twitter.com/uBS7nUN188— Jazz ✨✨ (@urgirlyjazz) December 13, 2020
Sasha Obama is stunning I’m speechless wow pic.twitter.com/GPvvvFEinn— Tina Snow’s Stepsister (@biggxstcunt) December 13, 2020
Watching all of you tweet about Sasha Obama https://t.co/1ejhF8XxEX— JT Enias (@WhattUpJT) December 13, 2020
Black people looking at people's tweets about Sasha Obama and making sure nobody is talking shit pic.twitter.com/k4VdVrUvw1— TokenBK (@TokenBK1) December 2, 2020
I see Sasha Obama trending....— Hopey_70 (@Hopey_70) December 2, 2020
Do I need to get into fight mode? pic.twitter.com/1k9ykguEq2
I saw Sasha Obama trending & I was worried for a minute. Then I saw ppl r upset because of her friends. Or is it her nails? This is my message to those who are upset about this. pic.twitter.com/zcZ0lyHBZw— Femme du Ciel (@ciel_femme) December 2, 2020
Sasha Obama with the long nails is giving me life....I see you boo pic.twitter.com/zyfjgf0Egf— JoJo 🏁💙 (@_RareRose_) December 2, 2020
Am I the only one feeling very protective and Auntie-fied looking at Sasha Obama video? She was a baby when we met her and now a young lady.— I matter / My kids matter / BLM (@Its_Over_GOP) December 2, 2020
How can I say this “I will cut a bitch coming for Sasha Obama”
I👏🏾don’t👏🏾play👏🏾when👏🏾it👏🏾comes👏🏾to👏🏾the👏🏾Obamas👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zzO1Ry7pg6
Our Sasha Obama looks happy, has a group of normal looking friends, and is simply beautiful😍. We’re good over here. pic.twitter.com/0JyY9t4cmd— Ms Ann (@MsAnn773) December 2, 2020
Saw Sasha Obama trending but it’s only because she’s out here living her best life. pic.twitter.com/n6dQn7Oy6t— John Paul (@JohnSLPaul) December 2, 2020
Let me see one post slandering Sasha Obama because she’s living her life... pic.twitter.com/wIhJYViLnX— Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) December 2, 2020
Blacks people so judgementalllll LOL shade room posted Sasha Obama with her friends and all the comments worried about is that she got white friends....... like sit the fuck downnnnn!!! We need to get a life frfr LOL pic.twitter.com/h4DQt4ugxk— DDB✊🏾 (@LookAt_DeeNow88) December 2, 2020
Old white men after telling Sasha obama not to have fun or wear cute clothes pic.twitter.com/EaZ9e2nhko— 🔺Barack Smobamba 🔺 (@baracksmobamba) December 2, 2020
Me whenever I see a negative tweet about Sasha Obama pic.twitter.com/kIyiGCqA5V— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 2, 2020
So happy that Sasha Obama is living her best life & doing teenage shit. Straight excellence. pic.twitter.com/C62D6YOHbQ— LolaDarling 🧸 💛 (@LolaAshley702) December 2, 2020
me when i see sasha obama flourishing and having fun pic.twitter.com/LnjlvRwLk4— moni (@manika3000) December 2, 2020
