Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

New Couple Alert: Martin Lawrence’s Daughter & Eddie Murphy’s Son Dating

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
New Couple Alert: Martin Lawrence Daughter & Eddie Murphy’s Son?!

Source: Christopher Polk / Xilla Valentine / Getty

Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmine Lawrence & Eddie Murphy’s son Eric Murphy are now officially a couple! Talk about comedy royalty..but in the name of love. Jasmine took to social media to wish her hubby a happy birthday. WE ARE HERE FOR IT ALL!

Man, there just something special about a Capricorn & Cancer love. The Comedian legends Martin Lawrence & Eddie Murphy look like they might become family very soon! Eric Murphy also posted a short, but loving message to his boo thang, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence“. Love is in the air between these two love birds.

 

Jasmine is 24 years old and is following in her father’s steps in the entertainment biz. In fact, Jasmine made a special appearance on Bad Boys 3 as one of the Night Club staff members that were giving Martin & Will Smith a hard time entering the club. Not only does Ms.Jasmine Lawrence act, but she also got a diploma from Duke University.

Jasmine Page Lawrence Daughter Of Martin Lawrence

Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

20 photos Launch gallery

Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

Continue reading Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3263470" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty[/caption] Martin Lawrence showed off his beautiful family during National Daughter Day. The legendary entertainer's oldest daughter, Jasmine Lawrence has been breaking necks with her stunning looks! Jasmine is 24 years old and is following in her father's steps in the entertainment biz. In fact, Jasmine made a special appearance on Bad Boys 3 as one of the Night Club staff members that were giving Martin & Will Smith a hard time entering the club. Not only does Ms.Jasmine Lawrence act, but she also got a diploma as a Duke University Alumna. Check out some photos of Martin Lawrence's beautiful daughter, Jasmine Lawrence below! RELATED: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos] RELATED: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos] Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

RELATED: Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

RELATED: Top Black Stand-Up Comedians Of All Time

HOMEPAGE

New Couple Alert: Martin Lawrence’s Daughter & Eddie Murphy’s Son Dating  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

Videos
Latest
New Couple Alert: Martin Lawrence’s Daughter & Eddie…
 16 hours ago
07.11.21
Photos
Close