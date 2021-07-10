New Couple Alert: Martin Lawrence’s Daughter & Eddie Murphy’s Son Dating

Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmine Lawrence & Eddie Murphy’s son Eric Murphy are now officially a couple! Talk about comedy royalty..but in the name of love. Jasmine took to social media to wish her hubby a happy birthday. WE ARE HERE FOR IT ALL!
Man, there just something special about a Capricorn & Cancer love. The Comedian legends Martin Lawrence & Eddie Murphy look like they might become family very soon! Eric Murphy also posted a short, but loving message to his boo thang, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence“. Love is in the air between these two love birds.
Jasmine is 24 years old and is following in her father’s steps in the entertainment biz. In fact, Jasmine made a special appearance on Bad Boys 3 as one of the Night Club staff members that were giving Martin & Will Smith a hard time entering the club. Not only does Ms.Jasmine Lawrence act, but she also got a diploma from Duke University.
