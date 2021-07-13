HHW Gaming: LeBron James Will Be The First NBA Athlete To Have A Skin In ‘Fortnite’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Watch out Loki. The real King is coming to Fortnite.

Monday (Jul.13), Epic Games revealed that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be bringing his talents to the world of Battle Royale in Fortnite as part of the game’s Icon Series of skins. The announcement of James’ sharp-looking skin or skins, we should say, is perfectly aligned with the release of Bron’s new film Space Jam: A New Legacy, you know, the film that is not a sequel to 1997’s Space Jam starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes.

When James arrives in the game, he will be featured in three variants. One look pays homage to the professional hooper’s favorite day, Taco Tuesday, which sees him rocking a taco t-shirt and cargo shorts. Another look that honestly will probably be the most popular one without a doubt sees James in a classy look equipped with a floating crown over his head, a homage to his King nickname, and a coat with two golden lions on his shoulders.

The third look (sold separately) is a direct plug to Bron’s remix of Space Jame featuring him in his Tune Squad uniform and a pair of the LeBron 19 sneakers that will be without a doubt hard to cop on Nike’s SNKRS app.

The King’s Fortnite Skin will also include:

The Lion Pickaxe

Wingspan Glider

Quiet the competition with LeBron’s emphatic on-the-court celebration, The Silencer.

Forbes reports the collaboration between James and Fortnite was one a long time in the making but was delayed due to the pandemic, which seemed to work out in LBJ’s favor with the announcement of the skin coming on the same week Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in both theaters and HBO Max.

James joins the short but still growing list of high-profile individuals to get their own skins in the game. Content creators like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Loserfruit saw themselves brought into the game that made them popular. Big-name musicians like Marshmello, Travis Scott, and Major Lazer also got in on the action. Just recently, soccer stars Neymar Jr, Marco Reus, and Harry Kane got their own skins. James is now the first NBA athlete to say he has been immortalized in the game.

Fortnite has done deals with the NBA and NFL, allowing players to equip their characters with team gear, but both leagues never had one of its stars in the game before as a skin, until now.

You can look for all of Lebron’s items in the Shop starting Wednesday, July 14, 8 PM ET.

—

Photo: VALERIE MACON / Getty

HHW Gaming: LeBron James Will Be The First NBA Athlete To Have A Skin In ‘Fortnite’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: