How To Pre-Order Kanye West’s YEEZY X Gap Black Round Jacket

Kanye West’s collaboration with GAP is finally seeing the light of day.
West promised that he’d work his hardest to get his GAP-approved gear in the hands of fans as soon as possible, and it’s all starting with a jacket. Dubbed the YEEZY Gap Black Round Jacket, it first dropped in sky blue, and now a more practical black colorway is up for presale.
Crafted from 100 percent cotton poplin with a matte rubberized PU coating, it’ll run you ¥26,000, €180, and £160, which roughly translates to $235, $213, and $222. While the jacket may be tough to get due to stock, West’s promise to finally make his sneakers and clothing more affordable is finally coming to fruition.
“Before the internet, music was really expensive. People would use a rack of CDs to show class, to show they had made it. Right now, people use clothes to telegraph that. I want to destroy that,” West told T: The New York Times Style Magazine in 2015. “The very thing that supposedly made me special—the jacket that no one could get, the direct communications with the designers—I want to give that to the world.”
A link for US customers hasn’t been made live, but it will be available for pre-order on Gap JP, Gap EU, and Gap UK’s website starting July 13, 10 a.m. JST, 10 a.m. CET and 10 a.m. Since it is a pre-order don’t expect to receive the package too soon, but it should be delivered in time for Winter 2021.
West first debuted the jacket’s black colorway back on July 7 at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show while rocking a Harley Davidson mask, but all anyone could focus on was that he paired his adidas Yeezy Foam Runners with Nike socks.
Twitter Reacts To Kanye West Wearing Nike & adidas At The Same Damn Time
Kanye West made it a point to prove to y’all he doesn’t give a fuck by wearing Nike socks with Adidas, hypebeasts are hyperventilating in Supreme hoodies and SB dunks as we speak. 🥱 pic.twitter.com/gKvO1gDBBw— not me (@cajkxx) July 7, 2021
Kanye West is wearing Nike socks and Yeezys, I want nobody to ever address me again. Thank you— Kaaay (@itskaycarter) July 7, 2021
Nike socks???? https://t.co/hlHIKVgQjQ— kaitlyn (@kxitlynmurray) July 7, 2021
In all honesty, Nike makes the best socks— Elijah VaZ (@ImElijahVaZ) July 7, 2021
Hypebeasts who say you can’t mix brands watching Kanye wear Nike socks with adidas pic.twitter.com/thdZ9lzNCp— jw (@iam_johnw2) July 7, 2021
"Nike socks" is now trending because Kanye wore a pair during Paris Fashion Week today. pic.twitter.com/O1mBV5iVZX— Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 7, 2021
Nike executives seeing photos of Kanye wearing Nike socks again after making a whole diss song about the brand...pic.twitter.com/41oo74SMIG— alex (@AlexUlrichh) July 7, 2021
Adidas seeing Kanye wear some Nike socks pic.twitter.com/FHm593J0YR— Jamius (@freelanceburner) July 7, 2021
Adidas when Kanye mixed the Nike Socks with the Yeezys pic.twitter.com/EZ1H57D9tU— Lance Vance (@1600Smuccy) July 7, 2021
Adidas execs after Kanye rocked a pair of Nike socks with Yeezy’s pic.twitter.com/1S9LRhmzup— YERRboi Shredda (@ShreddaSosa) July 7, 2021
Kanye wearing Nike socks with his Adidas Yeezys …at a Fashion Show pic.twitter.com/ihwZBWNGwh— Carp (@robcarpenter81) July 7, 2021
ADIDAS execs when they see Kanye wearing Nike socks with his Yeezys pic.twitter.com/cXrG5gxwZ7— Stevie Hedges-Stonks (@steviemayneee) July 8, 2021
Thought I was the only 1 who wore Nike socks w my Kanye foams lol guess it’s 2 of us ! Whew— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) July 7, 2021
looks like kanye’s been scribbling on his yeezy’s with crayolas and you’re all worried about the nike socks. 😂😭 https://t.co/P1baYVfjnb pic.twitter.com/tA9yilpgFC— Jakal ☹ (@fuckjakal) July 8, 2021
Kanye throws on a trash bag outfit, nike socks, and shower shoes and y’all call this fashion 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/icI199xrt0— Big Q💸 (@_kequann) July 7, 2021
Adidas execs when they see Kanye spotted with Nike socks: pic.twitter.com/mjlX7HsHKO— Zak (@zakeekinlaw) July 7, 2021
If Kanye wore Nike socks on adidas shoes ,then who am I ?????— YoungLORD (@ENIxyzz) July 8, 2021
Kanye a menace to society at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show rocking his Yeezy Adidas with Nike socks 🐐😎 pic.twitter.com/9qaJ9Eymd5— Josh (@Yoshi_NY) July 7, 2021
How To Pre-Order Kanye West’s YEEZY X Gap Black Round Jacket was originally published on cassiuslife.com