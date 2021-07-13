Vince Staples “Are You With That?,” Styles P “Hit Different” & More | Daily Visuals

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Just a few years ago people began donating to a GoFundMe page to get Vince Staples to put down the mic once and for all, but luckily for us he deaded that page and continued down the road of the rap game.

With his third self-titled album out and about, the LA rapper comes through with some new visuals for the album cut “Are You With That?” which features a neighborhood completely occupied by different versions of Vince himself. Mailman Vince, jogger Vince, citizen Vince – it’s a world of Vince’s. Are the women Vince’s too though? That’s the question.

From the West to the East, Styles P keeps D-Block alive and well and for his clip to “Hit Different” gets artistic and futuristic with the help of some CGI effects. Space age thug life, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Chief Keef, Jay Loud featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

VINCE STAPLES – “ARE YOU WITH THAT?”

STYLES P – “HIT DIFFERENT”

JAY LOUD FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “NEED IT BACK”

CHIEF KEEF – “THE TALK”

JUCEE FROOT – “I NEED A BAG”

PAPOOSE – “NBA RHYME SCHEME”

SEAN KINGSTON FT. G HERBO – “DARKEST TIMES”

