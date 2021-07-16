Aaron Judge Among Six New York Yankees To Test Positive For COVID-19: Report

To quote the great Marcus Peters, COVID-19 is saying to the sport’s world right now, “I think we ain’t done yet.”
ESPN reports that MLB All-Star Aaron Judge is among six New York Yankees players who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (Jul.15), sources revealed to the sports network. The positive diagnosis among the players led to the postponement of the Yankees home game against their bitter rivals, the Boston Red Sox, to kick off the second half of the MLB season.
Judge participated in this year’s MLB All-Star Game in Colorado. The league is currently testing his American League All-Star teammates to ensure they did not contract the highly contagious virus sources revealed to ESPN.
Along with Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were in the league’s COVID-19 protocols following positive rapid tests and are awaiting confirmation from tests with “greater accuracy,” sources told ESPN’s Buster Olney. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed relievers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Wandy Peralta had confirmed positives and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
“It’s a fluid situation that could spread,” Cashman said. “It has spread to some degree.”
Judge testing positive is being felt across the league with players who participated in the All-Star game and came in contact with the Yankees’ slugger flying across the country to rejoin their teams resume the season, which features a full schedule of games on Friday (Jul.16). Speaking with ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers revealed that the team’s team’s five All-Stars “would undergo further testing on Thursday.” According to the sports network, unvaccinated players who participated in the All-Star game were tested, and all tests came back negative.
This is the second COVID-19 outbreak on the Yankees who have met the MLB’s 85% vaccination threshold, allowing them to relax protocols. Back in May, more than a half-dozen Yankees coaches caught COVID-19. Third-base coach Phil Nevin was one of those coaches. Nevin spent three weeks in the hospital but credited being vaccinated for saving him from a far worse outcome.
As for this current outbreak, the six players who have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority were vaccinated and were asymptomatic, according to Cashman. A clear indication the vaccine did its job.
The Yankees are currently in 4th place in the American League East and are looking to find a way to gain ground on the Boston Red Sox, who have an eight-game lead over them. This latest news is a huge setback the Bronx Bombers push to catch the Red Sox and get in the postseason.
Check out how Twitter reacted to the canceled game below:
Twitter Reacts To Yankee Game Getting Canceled After Vaccinated Players Contract COVID
Twitter Reacts To Yankee Game Getting Canceled After Vaccinated Players Contract COVID
1.
1 of 13
Yankees haven't had this many positive tests since A-Rod was on the team.— James Montessi (@Montessi) July 15, 2021
2.
2 of 13
This just about sums up every #Yankees fan’s mood right now. pic.twitter.com/frxl2suvYe— Christian (@Christian_NYYST) July 15, 2021
3.
3 of 13
This #Yankees outbreak and the potential #MLB outbreak from the ASG make me question the Summer Olympics.— Samantha⁷ (@xiggy89x) July 15, 2021
4.
4 of 13
Let me get this straight. The @Yankees cancelled their game tonight because three of their players….all whom are fully vaccinated tested positive for Covid.— Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 16, 2021
Can someone make it make sense please?
5.
5 of 13
Added bonus: you may remember the Yankees had players out with post-vax side effects pic.twitter.com/eHfZwDCwp0— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 15, 2021
6.
6 of 13
Yankees be like:— Bastards of Boston Baseball 🎙 (@Bastards_Boston) July 16, 2021
“Nah. Not tonight. We’d rather get covid.”
pic.twitter.com/j4x4M39m05
7.
7 of 13
The Yankees finally figured out a way to not lose to the Red Sox.— AJ 💉 (@NCSox) July 16, 2021
8.
8 of 13
The Yankees on their downtime during the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/UmCXM5mM3N— Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) July 15, 2021
9.
9 of 13
The 2021 Yankees are cursed— Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) July 15, 2021
10.
10 of 13
Doesn’t this #Yankees Covid outbreak at least teach us that the vaccines are working? Correct me if I’m wrong but the vaccine doesn’t stop the “spread or getting it” but does prevent symptoms/serious symptoms. Kinda a positive way to look at it. 🤷🏼♀️— Samantha⁷ (@xiggy89x) July 16, 2021
11.
11 of 13
so all the jackets in the yankees dugout weren't trolling, they were covid symptoms?pic.twitter.com/Xi7pCeXNyv— AstrosNeverCheated (@HOUNeverCheated) July 15, 2021
12.
12 of 13
The Yankees got the J and J vaccine. It obviously doesn’t guarantee a person won’t get Covid. This is the Yankees’ second outbreak post vaccination. https://t.co/j1g7yZs13Z— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 15, 2021
13.
13 of 13
Last night's Yankee/Red Sox game was canceled due to 6 VACCINATED players coming down with Covid.— The WIN Doctor! (@WINDOCTORRX) July 16, 2021
Do the vaccines work or NOT?
Photo: Jim McIsaac / Getty
Aaron Judge Among Six New York Yankees To Test Positive For COVID-19: Report was originally published on cassiuslife.com