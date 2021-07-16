Is Cannibalism The Next Step In South Africa’s Looting & Food Shortage Crisis?

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

When life gives you lemons, we’re told to make lemonade. However, what do you consume when you don’t have anything at all?

That’s the situation happening currently in South Africa following a food and fuel shortage that’s become extremely severe. How severe? Think cannibalism, as one community leader alluded to when speaking with the Financial Times recently.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“We are on the verge of eating each other,” Nhlanhla Lux said while him and other armed men were standing outside the Maponya Mall in Soweto to defend it from looters. As he puts it, “The biggest mall that employs the biggest number of people is the one left standing…if it falls, it’s the last elephant.”

The rioting and looting has apparently got so bad that at least 117 people have reportedly been killed, all stemming from political protest. It began last week with the public outcry to former President Jacob Zuma’s 15-month sentence for refusing to appear in court for alleged corruption.

In the world of social media, everything is being captured in real-time and showing us how severe the impact has been in graphic detail. The NY Post captured video that depicts people running through shopping districts to scour through nearly-empty shelves if not already torched to flames. Due to a lot of these deaths being a result of stampedes and a nearly universal crab mentality when it comes to stealing food and other material things, it ultimately all feels sadly unnecessary on all levels.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Take a closer look at the situation via Democracy Now! below, which takes a deep dive by talking to the looters themselves and giving a more extended breakdown into the true origins of the protests currently destroying a beautiful community:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Is Cannibalism The Next Step In South Africa’s Looting & Food Shortage Crisis? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 96.3: