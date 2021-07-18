Controversy at The Indy Public Library; 7House & ArtWay hosts PardiWay 2021

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Controversy at the Library!

Indianapolis Recorder reporter Breanna Cooper has been covering claims of discrimination and calls for change at the Indianapolis Public Library. The allegations include racism particularly against Black Women in various levels of leadership…along with claims of discrimination to staff and guests of other races. This all first exploded at a virtual board meeting last month and since then there have been calls from union members and library staff for a change in library leadership.

Breanna Cooper from the Indianapolis Recorder joins us on our live line this morning to explain what’s going on and what the library is saying.

READ BREANNA’S REPORTING HERE: indianapolisrecorder.com/author/breanna-cooper/

7House and ArtWay hosts PardiWay on Thursday

It is Pardi Week in Indianapolis! We’ve told you about the big Garden Pardi our friends at Be Nimble are hosting this Saturday. The proceeds of that event help fund start-up companies for Black business owners in Indianapolis. Leadring up to that sold out event is week of events for you to visit.

There was a black-owned clothing summit last night…today is “Sunday Funday” with Wine, Music and Food tasting today from 2 to 5 pm. Friday features a Pop-up Sip and Shop with local business owners showcasing their music, food, fashion and more.

But before that on Thursday is PardiWay The Festival it’s a collaborative art show but with a twist. From 7pm until 11…organizers from the organization 7-House and ArtWay will host PardiWay featuring visual artists, creatives who are fashion oriented as well as culinary artists all under one roof while hearing your favorite hip-hop and R&B music. If you like art, food, fashion or music, PardiWay is where you need to be Thursday Night!

Joining us on the Live Line this morning is Kenny Walton, he is the Founder of 7-House and ArtWay. Also on the line is Co-Founder Grant Simms, and Director of Marketing and Entertainment Dymond Spells.

LEARN MORE ABOUT “PARDIWAY THE FEST” HERE: pardiwaythefest.splashthat.com/

