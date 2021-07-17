Mooski Admits He’s Tired Of ‘Track Star’ Ahead Of Birthday Bash Debut [EXCLUSIVE]

Mooski managed to turn a relatively unknown single in “Track Star” to a viral smash in 2021 thanks to TikTok and more. Just before hitting the stage for his first Birthday Bash performance, the Alabama native checks in with B High from the Artist Lounge powered by Hennessy to look back on the success on the single, his own success as an artist, if he’s grown tired of “Track Star” and more!

“I ain’t gon’ lie bruh,” Mooski says with a bit of a grin. “I been tired of ‘Track Star’ for like … I wouldn’t say tired of it but I recorded the song in February (2020). Then I sat on it and released it in June (2020). I was already past the song plenty of times.”

However, Mooski isn’t afraid of detailing how far the song has taken him. From viral TikTok fame to 29 million views and counting on YouTube, it’s made him a relatively new star in hip-hop.

“It took me to my dream,” he says of the song. “It’s crazy how one song can do everything its done. It put me in a position to do a lot of different things for myself and my family.”

Watch the full interview with Mooski up top and check out more Birthday Bash 25 content!

