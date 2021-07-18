LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Reportedly Dating Adele As Couple Sits Courtside At NBA Finals, Twitter Reacts

New couple alert.
Yesterday was game 5 of the NBA Finals as the Milwaukee Bucks took a shocking 3-2 lead after initially being down 0-2 to start the series. But more shocking than that was a plain-clothed LeBron James sitting courtside as a fan just taking in the game. But, even more shocking than that was the two people spotted next to him: his long-time agent and friend Rich Paul, who was cozied up to famous British singer Adele.
Rumors began to swirl about why the two would be hanging out, and NBA Insider Brian Windhorst –who’s known for breaking basketball-related news– dropped a huge bomb by announced that Paul and Adele are a couple.
He was talking to Zach Lowe on his The Lowe Post podcast getting his reaction to the Bucks nailbiting 123-119 victory when he revealed the news.
“Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst said. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”
Twitter erupted when the news broke, so check out some of the reactions below:
Twitter Reacts To Rich Paul Dating Adele
Twitter Reacts To Rich Paul Dating Adele
1.
1 of 15
rich paul is always working pic.twitter.com/GCIFdoP8QH— Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) July 18, 2021
2.
2 of 15
Rich Paul heard Dame wanted an Adele feature on the new album so he’s out making it happen 😏 pic.twitter.com/sP6mWoB3bE— 🏀 Vino (@VinoUncorked) July 18, 2021
3.
3 of 15
Rich Paul and Adele? Not even mad pic.twitter.com/4oZ24XP78M— Stephen Dacres (@stephendacres) July 18, 2021
4.
4 of 15
🤣 in a reddit post titled "Was this directed at Adele and Rich Paul?" pic.twitter.com/TDDH5ONeyk— jeanie 😶🌫️😶🌫️ (@jeaniezk) July 18, 2021
5.
5 of 15
Adele rich Paul and lebron at the white house next year celebrating the lakers 2022 ring pic.twitter.com/8ClwcHlDDu— jw (@iam_johnw2) July 18, 2021
6.
6 of 15
How Rich Paul asked out Adele pic.twitter.com/7JsGPcrEof— Under the Buss (@TheUndertheBuss) July 18, 2021
7.
7 of 15
Sources confirm Adele has signed with Klutch Sports, her agent Rich Paul confirms— Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) July 18, 2021
8.
8 of 15
Rich Paul when he met Adele pic.twitter.com/W6M1nKlsvm— Brock Landers 🧢 (@theMEZ9) July 18, 2021
9.
9 of 15
Rich Paul deserves a movie at this point… He came up from selling LeBron jerseys— DJ M (@DJMCC93) July 18, 2021
10.
10 of 15
can't get over the fact Adele's new album will be love songs about Rich Paul— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 18, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Rich Paul is a LEGEND, Adele bro???? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/huazxZ3WJO— Samurai Black ⚔️ (@naylorsahn) July 18, 2021
12.
12 of 15
Adele and Rich Paul sitting next to each other makes me nervous— myles brown (@mdotbrown) July 18, 2021
13.
13 of 15
Rich Paul turned a Lebron friendship into a lucrative sports agent career and a relationship with Adele this nigga won pic.twitter.com/1uih7nH706— Relationship Guru Kai (@KaiFrenchFry) July 18, 2021
14.
14 of 15
Please let me know when Adele convinces Rich Paul to push Anthony Davis to start pick-and-rolling in the deep more consistently.— Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) July 18, 2021
15.
15 of 15
Rich Paul and Adele might be the most random power couple of all-time.— Hub™️ (@KenHeLive) July 18, 2021
LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Reportedly Dating Adele As Couple Sits Courtside At NBA Finals, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com