Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi wasn’t scared to get real with a few so-called fans.

On Saturday night, the Cleveland, Ohio rapper took to Instagram to show off his replica mask from Star Wars’ The Mandolorian while throwing up the peace sign. However, that rubbed some people the wrong way because they kept making comments about his painted nails. Cudi didn’t feel like dealing with the naysayers –or blocking them– so to keep his peace of mind, he decided to turn off his IG comments. He then took to Twitter with an explanation.

“Turned my comments off on instagram. Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts,” he explained. “I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. F-ck way off.”

Cudi’s never been one to follow the mold– a mindset that his fans have loved since he first hopped onto the scene with A Kid Named Cudi and helped Kanye West flip hip-hop on its head with 808s & Heartbreak.

In fact, back in April, Cudi rocked a dress during his Saturday Night Live performance in honor of rock legend Kurt Cobain who wore one during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York. The show aired just months before his death in 1994.

It was later revealed that the Virgil Abloh-designed dress Cudi donned would be part of Mr. Rager’s upcoming collection with Off-White, and fans were feeling it:

Kid Cudi’s Got a Message For Those Hating On His Painted Nails: “F-ck Way Off” was originally published on cassiuslife.com