Good News
HomeGood News

Black-Owned Tech Startup Livegistics Receives $1M From Pharrell Williams

The company won Williams’ Black Ambition Prize.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Music innovator Pharrell Williams has used his nonprofit Black Ambition as an avenue to uplift and empower historically marginalized communities, and the Virginia native is pushing his efforts to support Black and Latinx founders forward. According to CNN, Williams recently awarded $1 million to a Black-owned tech startup.

The endowment was a part of Williams’ Black Ambition Prize competition; an initiative designed to eliminate the barriers entrepreneurs of color often face when it comes to securing venture capital. He awarded prizes—that ranged between $50,000 to $1 million—to individuals who have charted entrepreneurial paths in the tech, health, design and product spaces. The top prize went to a company founded by Justin Turk and Andre Davis dubbed Livegistics. The cloud-based software company, which was founded in 2017, uses technology to digitize material management in the construction industry. Livegistics’ mission is also rooted in eradicating the deterioration of urban communities. There were over 1,500 competition submissions.

Davis and Turk, whose friendship spans decades, say they want their entrepreneurial journeys to serve as inspiration for others looking to launch their own ventures. “We knew we had something special, but you don’t go in thinking you will walk away with $1 million. But when it happens you are like, ‘Wow, we just won $1 million,’” Turk said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Winning this competition is bigger than just the prize money. When we first entered the tech start-up world as two Black entrepreneurs, we had no idea how to navigate in this space.” Other winners included the haircare company Alodia, the education platform Beereaders and the social network QuirkChat who each took home $250,000.

Initiatives like the Black Ambition Prize are needed as racial inequities in entrepreneurship persist. Reuters reported Black-owned companies received a mere 3 percent of VC funding in 2020.

SEE ALSO:

Pharrell Williams To Open Norfolk-Based School For Underserved Students

Pharrell Williams Launches Tech Entrepreneurship Initiative For Youth

Nelson Mandela

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope

7 photos Launch gallery

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope

Continue reading Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope

[caption id="attachment_4175292" align="alignnone" width="550"] Source: Sion Touhig / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, July 18, 2021: As the world celebrates Nelson Mandela Day — also known as the first Black South African president's birthday — it's only right to pay homage to how the freedom-fighting former political prisoner also known as Madiba had a way with words. So many of his epic speeches gave their listeners hope, an effect that still lasts to this day. One of the many things African students — and people all across the world — can look to for inspiration are the many quotes Mandela has provided us with. But it wasn't always that way. In an attempt to silence the popular lawyer and African National Congress (ANC) activist, Mandela was arrested and acquitted of treason in 1961. The following year, he was arrested for illegally leaving South Africa. It was in 1964, however, that Mandela’s fortunes would turn for the worse. RELATED: A Timeline Of Nelson Mandela’s Life Mandela and other ANC leaders were sentenced to life for attempting to overthrow the government. Serving 18 of his 27 years behind bars in the harsh Robben Island prison just outside of Cape Town, the authorities tried to break Mandela’s spirit with hard labor and other forms of ill-treatment. Correspondence with the outside world was scarce, as Mandela was only allowed to receive and write a letter once every six months. Over the course of his imprisonment, Mandela’s fame rose as the spiritual leader of stamping out apartheid. He became known for staging protests and radicalizing other Black prisoners at Robben Island. Eventually, his disturbances sparked prison officials to improve the conditions. Mandela was moved to a different location and eventually put on house arrest. In 1985, Mandela was offered a chance at freedom by then-President P.W. Botha -- but only if he would renounce his militancy. In pure defiance, Mandela rejected the offer. When P.W. Botha suffered a stroke in 1989, it gave way for Frederik Willem de Klerk to replace him in the post. Klerk lifted the ban on the ANC and related anti-apartheid groups in 1990, announcing that he would free Nelson Mandela. As he left Victor Verster Prison on this day in 1990, Mandela would address the nation with measurable humility and stern resolve. Here is a brief excerpt from Nelson Mandela’s rally speech in Cape Town on the day of his release from prison: Our struggle has reached a decisive moment. We call on our people to seize this moment so that the process towards democracy is rapid and uninterrupted. We have waited too long for our freedom. We can no longer wait. Now is the time to intensify the struggle on all fronts. To relax our efforts now would be a mistake, which generations to come will not be able to forgive. The sight of freedom looming on the horizon should encourage us to redouble our efforts. As the world still mourns the loss and celebrates the gift of his life, check out some of Madiba's most powerful speeches.

Black-Owned Tech Startup Livegistics Receives $1M From Pharrell Williams  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Black-Owned Tech Startup Livegistics Receives $1M From Pharrell…
 23 hours ago
07.19.21
Photos
Close