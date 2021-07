Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby and his son Jason Armani love to have dope moments on stage at Birthday Bash ATL, and this year was no exception. Lil Baby brought his son on stage and Jason once again, smoothly steals the show right from under is Mega-star daddy. Check out the video below..

Lil Baby Brings His Son On Stage At Birthday Bash And Course He Steals The Show [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

