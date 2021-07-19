Sports
‘Do Better’: Naomi Osaka Blocks Megyn ‘Blackface’ Kelly On Twitter For Trolling Her Anxiety

The disgraced TV host-turned right-wing cyberbully attacked the tennis star's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover and her relationship with the media.

2021 ESPY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Megyn Kelly has finally been silenced on social media after tennis star Naomi Osaka blocked the disgraced former TV anchor from following her on Twitter. The deliberate action came after Kelly, who once openly questioned on national TV why blackface is wrong, attacked Osaka for being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue.

By Kelly’s clearly misguided logic, Osaka — who in May decided against playing in the French Open because appearing at press conferences triggers her anxiety — should never have posed for the magazine’s cover if interactions with the media are truly as stressful as she says they are.

Of course, it’s no one’s business — especially not Kelly’s — how Osaka chooses to showcase herself, whether on the tennis court or on a magazine cover. Still, Kelly, bordering on cyber-bullying Osaka, insisted without proof that the tennis star had an anti-media agenda and wanted to avoid being asked anything.

“Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control,” Kelly tweeted without any evidence of her claims. “Admit it.”

It seems like Kelly is taking Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open and not speak with the press rather personally instead of understanding the rationale behind such a decision: to prioritize her mental health.

After all, Osaka has been openly addressing her battle with depression since 2018, explaining that she is an introvert who does not like speaking in public.

Nowhere in Osaka’s multiple statements about her decision to withdraw from the French Open was Kelly ever directly referenced. That is, until Monday, when Osaka posted and then deleted a tweet accurately calling out Kelly for not understanding certain industry standards in magazine journalism. Osaka said she posed for Sports Illustrated and other magazine covers well before she made her announcement at the French Open.

MORE: ‘Be Better’: Why The Burden Should Be On Sports Writers, Not Athletes, During Press Conferences

“Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year,” Osaka tweeted. “Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

The tweet was soon deleted. It is unclear when Osaka blocked Kelly, but Kelly tweeted a screenshot that she was indeed blocked by the tennis star on Twitter.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue is just the latest magazine cover which Osaka graces the cover.

On Sunday, she also tweeted a photo of herself featured on the cover of Vogue’s issue dedicated to women in sports.

Osaka is also the subject of a new documentary that was released last week on Netflix.

Osaka’s calculated steps show that she is in total control of her portrayal in mass media.

Kelly’s tweets, on the other hand, suggest she is a spoiled, privileged member of the media who lashes out when she can’t get her way — the same type of journalist by which Osaka said she does not like being interrogated.

Oh, and there’s also the unavoidable elephant in the room with Kelly’s apparent anti-Black racist agenda, as demonstrated by her willful ignorance about blackface during the airting of the “TODAY” show in 2018. NBC quickly replaced Kelly with an all-Black lineup of anchors.

Since then, Kelly has more than proven herself to be at most a white supremacist and at least a card-carrying Karen.

Meanwhile, Osaka is gearing up to represent her home country of Japan in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she is likely the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal.

Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

From Trayvon Martin To Blackface: Megyn Kelly’s Most Racist Moments

UPDATED: 4:43 p.m. EDT -- Megyn Kelly has miraculously realized the error in her ways of excusing Blackface. And it only took her about five hours. The NBC talk show hostess wondered aloud, live on the air, why Blackface was wrong, especially during the Halloween season. “When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character,” she doubled down at the time. But now, she's very reportedly contrite and apologetic for coming off as a tone-deaf, implicitly biased racist. At least those are the emotions that her sparsely worded mea culpa of a memo to only the NBC staff was likely meant to convey. https://twitter.com/TomKludt/status/1054819577836781568 "I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry," Kelly said in part her very brief statement. "The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep." Kelly, of course, has a rich history of being at the center of racist moments, which probably means this won't be her final apology for offending Black folks. Original story:   Megyn Kelly proudly bared her ignorance of social norms by unabashedly wondering what exactly was so wrong with Blackface. Especially on Halloween, she argued on her NBC talk show Tuesday morning. What is racist?” she asked somewhat rhetorically when she and the other white people on her panel were inexplicably charged with deciding what is and isn't offensive to Black people. “When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character.” https://twitter.com/ActuallyEmerson/status/1054780291057733632 We won't even get into how NBC canceled a morning show hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker so that the network could reward Kelly with a $69 million contract that has resulted in low ratings. Chances are, had Tamron and Al been at the helm moderating the same discussion, things wouldn't have gone left so quickly, or at all. Regret has grown over the decision to let Tamron Hall go; it probably grew a bit more on Tuesday, too. But we digress... To be clear, blackface has its roots firmly planted in American racism, including and especially minstrel shows back in the 19th century that featured white actors who painted their faces black to act like slaves and newly freed Black people. It was these minstrel shows that largely contributed to the many negative, racial stereotypes that have been associated with Black people for well over a century. Of course, no one on the panel tried to correct her, leaving her virtually unchecked for being so wildly inaccurate on such a well-documented topic. So social media users took it upon themselves to educate Megyn Kelly about the errors of her apparently oblivious ways. Below is but a brief sampling of the chorus of sarcastic responses that resonated across the Twittersphere.

