Pop Smoke ft. Future “Mr. Jones,” Blueface “TikTok,” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been a minute since the shocking murder of up and coming rap star, Pop Smoke, and though he’s gone his presence is still felt and missed thanks to new music that continues to roll out.

Keeping his memory alive with some new visuals to the Future assisted “Mr. Jones,” the video features stock footage of Pop enjoying the fruits of his labor at the club before Future takes over and hits up a hotel with a gang of baddies behind him.

Back on the Left Coast, Blueface keeps the party going and for his clip to “TikTok” throws himself a house party where the invitees are bikini-clad women who seem intent on twerking till the sun comes up.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kxng Crooked, Lil Mama, and more.

POP SMOKE FT. FUTURE – “MR. JONES”

BLUEFACE – “TIKTOK”

KXNG CROOKED – “SCHEA COTTON”

LIL MAMA – “UHOH”

FOUSHEE FT. LIL YACHTY”

GWOPPY & JIM JONES – “MONEY & VIOLENCE”

LION BABE FT. TRINIDAD JAMES – “GET UP”

