Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Security Team Charged For Robbery

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tekashi 6ix9ine may not have Trey Way backing him out in these streets anymore, but the rap pariah’s hired help doesn’t seem to have a problem acting like his goons, too. They’re also out here getting locked up on his behalf as well.

PIX11 is reporting that five members of Snitch9ine’s security squad were just indicted on robbery charges for accosting a man in Harlem last August after he took a video of Tekashi and made a break for it. After chasing the man and his girlfriend for 20 blocks, the security team opened the man’s car, pulled his arm, and knocked his phone to the ground. Another member of the security team stomped on the phone to show the victim they meant business.

NYPD Detective Daniel Laperuta, 44, was one of the men indicted for the incident, and when the victim tried to flag down police to help him out in the situation, Laperuta told the cops that the victim had threatened them with a gun. A blatant lie used to justify their actions. Unfortunately for the NYPD Detective, that alone could complicate their case in court according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

“False reports – especially about firearms – can carry devastating consequences and fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the actual police response,” Vance said.

According to court documents, the security team chased down said victim for taking the video of Tekashi and Egardo Cortez wrestled with the man when he tried to get his backup phone. During the melee Laperuta creeped up with his hand on his holster while another team member pointed a taser at the victim. After the scuffle Tekashi and company fled and Laperuta went to the police precinct to file a complaint, but only ended up getting into a dispute with an NYPD lieutenant who questioned the incident.

Naturally Laperuta entered a plead of not guilty, but judging from the charges, y’all know he wasn’t going to own up to any of them.

According to the indictment, the following charges were issued:

Against Laperuta:

Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, a class A misdemeanor, one count

Against Sprouse:

Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

Against Christian Cortez:

Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

Against Egardo Cortez

Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

Against Fuhse:

Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

Robbery in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a class E felony, one count

Yeah, don’t be surprised if Tekashi throws them all under the bus and drops dimes on his new goon squad too. Who knows, they might flip and say Tekashi ordered them to do it and land him back in the bing.

Just sayin.’

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Security Team Charged For Robbery was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: