If there’s one thing that Childish Gambino can do, it is put his own unique spin on a hit. This time, he takes on a song by powerhouse singer and guitarist Brittany Howard.

ATO Records just released the latest single featuring actor Donald Glover in his Gambino element, “Stay High,” from Jaime Reworked. This is a new album boasting reimagined versions of the eleven songs from the debut solo venture by the Alabama Shakes lead vocalist in honor of her late sister that was released in 2019.

The remix is airy and fresh, with his vocals complementing a lively backdrop of strings and electronic instrumentation and right on time for the height of summer. Howard’s original version spent three weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs. This remix of the single that won a Grammy for Best Rock Song is the first new bit of music from Childish Gambino since he released 3.15.20 on streaming platforms at the beginning of the pandemic.

The new album will also feature reimagined versions by Bon Iver, EarthGang, Little Dragon, BadBadNotGood, Michael Kiwanuka. Other artists featured on the album on 9th Wonder, Emily King, Common, Laura Mvula, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Syd. Brittany Howard is excited for the world to hear Jaime Reworked, stating: “Making Jaime was so much fun for me because I was able to explore so many different genres of music. There were no rules. This re-imagination project has been no different. I have been honored to have so many incredible artists from all musical worlds interpret my songs in such interesting and different ways.”

ATO Records will release a digital version of the album this Friday (July 23rd) that will include the new single. The vinyl version will be released on September 24. Listen to Childish Gambino’s “Stay High” below.

Childish Gambino Remixes Brittany Howard’s “Stay High” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

