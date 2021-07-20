A Toast: Carmelo Anthony’s “What’s In Your Glass?” Series Is Now A Podcast

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Carmelo Anthony’s already making the best of his offseason.

Many basketball connoisseurs thought he was as good as retired a few seasons ago, but he’s found a new life coming off the bench for the Portland Trailblazers, and now he’s officially got a new venture in podcasting. That’s right; alongside his content company Creative 7, he’s teamed up with Audacy-owned Cadence13 to launch the What’s In Your Glass? podcast.

Celebrities guests already lined up are from all walks of life like Mark Cuban, Andra Day, Shaka King, T-Pain, and JJ Redick, who will talk about wine, business, the world of sports, and of course social justice issues.

“I’m excited to be working with Cadence13 to bring back What’s In Your Glass? in a brand new format and introduce it to the world of audio,” said Anthony. “We have some incredible conversations lined up, so I can’t wait for listeners to pour a glass and join us each week as we talk about life, current events, and of course, all-things wine.”

Melo’s passion for wine has been brewing since 2015 when he went on that infamous trip with his fellow “banana boat boys” Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Paul.

The 37-year-old’s so serious about his wine that he even covered Wine Spectator back in May, revealing that he brings his own wine aboard during the season’s road trips.

“I carry my own wine, so I make do. I always have a bottle in the bag, especially for an overnight trip. But if I’m on the road for a week, eight or nine days, then I’m packing at least a six-pack,” Anthony told Wine Spectator. I just grab six bottles out of the cellar, it doesn’t matter. I just want to drink something good.”

While the deal is groundbreaking for Anthony, it’s all thanks to the video series, which initially started when the pandemic paused sports, and he was able to interview guests like WNBA champ Candace Parker, Chris Paul, LL Cool J, and Snoop Dogg.

The series launches July 22 on Apple Podcasts, Audacy, Spotify, and wherever else podcasts are available.

