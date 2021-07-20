Lawmakers propose bipartisan ‘Free Britney’ Bill to crack down on conservatorship abuse

The #FreeBritney movement continues.
Now lawmakers are proposing a bipartisan ‘Free Britney’ Bill aim to crack down on conservatorship abuse, according to Rolling Stone.
U.S. Representatives have introduced the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation (FREE) Act. The Act is to protect individuals under guardianship, similar to Britney Spears‘s situation.
According to the bill, it would include the right to petition the court to have a state-employed public guardian, a family member, or a private agent in place of a private guardian or conservator. As well as have an assigned independent caseworker to monitor for signs of abuse and neglect.
“We want to make sure that we bring transparency and accountability to the conservatorship process,” U.S. Representative Nancy Mace via The New York Times as they introduced the bill. “The Britney Spears conservatorship, it’s a nightmare. If this can happen to her, it can happen to anybody.”
Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian and Others Show Support For Britney Spears During Conservatorship Hearing
Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian and Others Show Support For Britney Spears During Conservatorship Hearing
1. Halsey shows support
1 of 7
Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.— h (@halsey) June 23, 2021
2. Justin Timberlake wants justice for Britney
2 of 7
Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021
3. Rose McGowan shared a video in support
3 of 7
A win for one woman is a win for all. A win for one human is a win for all. Let Freedom Ring! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Rgn1NFpiIX— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021
4. Khloe Kardashian in on the #FreeBritney movement
4 of 7
No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better 💜🦄🌈✨💜 #FreeBritney— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 24, 2021
5. Brandy sends her love
June 23, 20215 of 7
6. Snooki from Jersey Shore reacts
6 of 7
FUCKING FREE BRITNEY! 🙏🏽 We are all here for you queen! @britneyspears https://t.co/ZpeTsndagV— Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) June 23, 2021
7. Keke Plamer in on the hashtag #FreeBritney
7 of 7
Got y’all asses!! ITS OVER #FreeBritney crazy mfs— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2021
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE
THE LATEST:
Lawmakers propose bipartisan ‘Free Britney’ Bill to crack down on conservatorship abuse was originally published on mix1079.com