Lawmakers propose bipartisan ‘Free Britney’ Bill to crack down on conservatorship abuse

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The #FreeBritney movement continues.

Now lawmakers are proposing a bipartisan ‘Free Britney’ Bill aim to crack down on conservatorship abuse, according to Rolling Stone.

U.S. Representatives have introduced the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation (FREE) Act. The Act is to protect individuals under guardianship, similar to Britney Spears‘s situation.

According to the bill, it would include the right to petition the court to have a state-employed public guardian, a family member, or a private agent in place of a private guardian or conservator. As well as have an assigned independent caseworker to monitor for signs of abuse and neglect.

“We want to make sure that we bring transparency and accountability to the conservatorship process,” U.S. Representative Nancy Mace via The New York Times as they introduced the bill. “The Britney Spears conservatorship, it’s a nightmare. If this can happen to her, it can happen to anybody.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

Kanye West and Irina Shayk Still Going Strong, Source Denies Break-Up Rumors

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Security Team Charged For Robbery

Lil Baby Pops Out With His Son & More At Birthday Bash 25 [Watch Full Performance]

Migos Shut Down Birthday Bash 25 [Watch Performance]

Joel Osteen Criticized For Owning $325K Ferrari

Future Says Blu Jasmine “Big Capping” After She Claimed He Offered 5 Stacks For Sex

Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny & Embarrassing

Asia Trebian Isn’t Letting Agency Trends Stop Her Hustle

Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Big Latto Showin’ Out At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Lil Baby Brings His Son On Stage At Birthday Bash And Course He Steals The Show [VIDEO]

Baron Negro: Kanye West Hits Big 3 Game Dressed Like Baron Zemo

Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of Honour

Erica Banks Shares Who Had Her Favorite ‘Buss It Challenge’ At Birthday Bash 25 [EXCLUSIVE]

Lawmakers propose bipartisan ‘Free Britney’ Bill to crack down on conservatorship abuse was originally published on mix1079.com