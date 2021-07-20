Mike Tyson Is The Newest Face of Cavalli’s Spring/Summer Menswear 2022 Collection

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli is unveiling Fausto Puglisi‘s first complete menswear line for the label, and Puglisi designated someone very special to be the face of Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2022 men’s collection: “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” Mike Tyson.

“Mike Tyson is one of the last living pop icons, and beyond being a boxing champion, he is also a stylish man, with a very personal and eccentric taste,” Puglisi said in a press release. “But more than the undisputed boxing champion and American icon, his personal story is also a tale of survival, struggle, and resilience. He embodies America in both the American Dream and all the possibilities it holds, but also its reverse.”

The collection employs a particular mix of jungle and fight motifs, with camo patterns, leopard stars and zebra stripes, and images of big cats thrown in. The lookbook also shows the models wrapped in body-length bandages, robes, and gladiator sandals in allusion to Iron Mike’s famed career in the squared circle. “Cavalli’s clothes are so explosive, and rich. And powerful,” Tyson expressed in a recent Zoom interview with Vogue. “You feel like a Roman Emperor!”

The collection uses an Andy Warhol-styling while remaining fashion-forward, and its campaign video was directed by Tommaso Ottomano. Still, there is no question who is the A-side for this main event. “[Tyson] is an icon, a champion, but also his story runs from the nightmare to the heaven,” Puglisi told Vogue. “And this is humanity. To work with, he has been the king…”

Take a look at the fresh gear coming soon from the Roberto Cavalli SS21 Menswear Collection below.

