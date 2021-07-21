Twitter Salutes Giannis Antetokounmpo For Dropping 50 Points And Leading Milwaukee Bucks To NBA Championship

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially NBA Champs.
Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points to lead his team to a 105-98 victory over the Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns. The beginning of the series looked rough for the Bucks, as the Suns won their first two games at home, which put the Bucks in a 0-2 rut. However, that’d be the last game they’d not win as they went on a four-game streak to bring the title back to Milwaukee for the first time since 1971.
Despite the hardships like injuries and the pandemic, which made the road even tougher for The Greek Freak, he hopes this is a teachable moment for all the kids out there.
“This should make every person, every kid, anybody around the world to believe in their dreams,” Antetokounmpo said after the game. “I hope I give people around the world from Africa, from Europe, give them hope that it can be done. Eight and a half years ago, before I came into the league, I didn’t know where my next meal would come from. My mom was selling stuff in the street.”
But where there are winners, there are also losers as the Phoenix Suns are forced to lick their wounds and set their sight on the next season, which Chris Paul believes the foundation for that has been solidified.
On the other hand, Devin Booker is moving on to the Tokyo Olympics, and it might be a very awkward flight alongside Jrue Holliday and Khris Middleton.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the historic win.
Twitter Reacts To Milwaukee Bucks Winning Championship
Twitter Reacts To Milwaukee Bucks Winning Championship
1.
July 21, 20211 of 20
2.
2 of 20
I dead ass wanna hear what Shaq gotta say bc this the big man performance he been waiting on for 20 years 😭😭😭😭— America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) July 21, 2021
3.
3 of 20
Devin Booker has to fly on a private flight to Tokyo on Friday with just Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. He is in hell smh— 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) July 21, 2021
4.
4 of 20
Shoutout to Giannis but Malika Andrews looking generational right now.— Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 21, 2021
5.
5 of 20
Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/UP5OFDE3TO— kyle (@knicks_tape99) July 21, 2021
6.
6 of 20
Good morning. pic.twitter.com/wb4gqM78f7— America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) July 21, 2021
7.
7 of 20
“Started from the bottom now we here”— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021
Giannis celebrates with this mom 🙏
(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/r6ywuXICMl
8.
8 of 20
woke up and immediately checked to make sure giannis really did what i watched him do last night lol that’s how good giannis was these finals he jumped up to the Nah There’s No Way I’m Remembering That Correctly level— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 21, 2021
9.
9 of 20
Giannis practiced free throws by making his coaches and girlfriend (while carrying his baby) run every time he missed. "Seeing people pay for his mistakes was torture for him."— StatMuse (@statmuse) July 21, 2021
He shot 17-19 from the line to win his first championship. pic.twitter.com/ax6w44GTAe
10.
10 of 20
How many of these will Giannis have when he retires? pic.twitter.com/6jx9lPu0Ch— Denver ⚡️ (@DenverStruck_) July 21, 2021
11.
11 of 20
Giannis did it.— JustAnotherNBAFan™ (@AnotherNBAFan) July 21, 2021
Lebron returned to do it.
KD never did it. pic.twitter.com/qYEUmIluE4
12.
12 of 20
Congrats to Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks organization! What a legendary performance! So glad to see a player and a franchise committed to each other fulfill a dream— David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) July 21, 2021
13.
13 of 20
#Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo brings his trophies back home. Love this.— Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) July 21, 2021
(Via Giannis’ IG) pic.twitter.com/fxtLmkGSnU
14.
14 of 20
Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrating his NBA championship to Pop Smoke’s music 💫pic.twitter.com/tS7wW5AgKw— XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 21, 2021
15.
15 of 20
Drake waking up his ghost writers to find words that rhyme with Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/C6MrtHkYFr— Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) July 21, 2021
16.
16 of 20
Chris Paul said he expected Giannis to miss freethrows and then hit bare rim on every clutch freethrow. pic.twitter.com/WOlyehH9Xt— cpoverrated (@cp0verrated3) July 21, 2021
17.
17 of 20
Aye! Enjoyed watching greatness out there tonight. GREATNESS! @Giannis_An34 congrats bro— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 21, 2021
18.
18 of 20
MOOD! pic.twitter.com/QWtLRfJu2o— Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) July 21, 2021
19.
19 of 20
Legendary 🏆 Congrts to @Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 21, 2021
20.
20 of 20
Bottle girls headed to the VIP section…— Miri (@__Miri__) July 21, 2021
pic.twitter.com/zD4l44s0FY
Twitter Salutes Giannis Antetokounmpo For Dropping 50 Points And Leading Milwaukee Bucks To NBA Championship was originally published on cassiuslife.com