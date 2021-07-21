Young M.A Denies Pregnancy Rumors After Twitter Runs With Speculation

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Young M.A found herself on the interesting side of social media rumors on Tuesday (July 20). After a 2019 interview she did with Headkrack After Hours resurfaced in regards to her thoughts about being a future parent, Twitter users took it to believe the New York rapper was indeed pregnant with child.

Young M.A, who is openly gay, caught wind of the comments on social media and addressed them in the comments of The Shade Room on Instagram. At one point on Tuesday, the rapper was the No. 2 trending topic on Twitter behind the NBA Finals.

“Of course my girl is the one that’s gone be pregnant that’s why I looked at her and mentioned her smh.. y’all bored lol but I get it.. sell ya stories and we workin on one now,” the 29-year-old wrote.

In the 2019 interview with Headkrack, Young M.A specified why she wanted a baby boy first then a girl.

“Yeah, I’ma be married by then… I want a boy… I want a boy first and then a girl. That’s it. I don’t wanna OD. Set’s complete. I’d rather a boy first. I told my girl this. I said, ‘I rather a boy first because he’ll be the one taking care of his little sister.’ And he gotta hold her down because that’s how [it] was with me.”

She added, “My brother was… My big brother, rest in peace. And then my mom had me… So, he made sure I was straight even though I learned from him, at the same time, it made me thorough.”

The jokes came swift and rapidly on Twitter, most of them circling around Kodak Black and his attempt to shoot his shot as well as Nick Cannon – because of course Nick Cannon. See some of them below.

