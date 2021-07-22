HHW Gaming: EA Sports x ESPN Teaming Up ‘Madden 22’ Ratings Week

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

EA Sports and ESPN are teaming up once again to announce player ratings in Madden NFL 22.

Player ratings in sports games have become a pretty huge deal. EA Sports and Madden saw that in 2020 when it first teamed up with ESPN to announce the ratings for NFL superstars. So, of course, it makes perfect sense they are doing it again leading up to the August 20 launch of Madden NFL 22.

ESPN announced that it would be hosting a Madden Ratings Week from July 25 to 30. The player ratings for the latest edition of the iconic football video game franchise, plus players in the illustrious 99 overall ratings (the highest rating possible in the game) club, will be revealed. The week will kick off with a SportsCenter special hosted by Laura Rutledge and Mina Kimes on Sunday, July 25 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN before expanding across ESPN’s other popular studio shows.

Players selected for Madden NFL 22 “99 Club” will be revealed during Get Up each morning, and the show’s hosts will announce the top ten players from several positions that will be discussed daily on First Take, SportsCenter, and NFL Live as well.

“The annual release of the new Madden is a kind of national holiday for NFL fans – they love it, the players love it, and we love being able to partner with EA on this weeklong event,” said Andy Tennant senior coordinating producer for ESPN’s Madden Ratings. “Our coverage will be replete with analysis and behind-the-scenes storytelling about the making of the latest edition of the most iconic sports video ever. If you play, if you’re thinking about playing, we’ve got you covered.”

“Madden Ratings have become a milestone for football culture each year and are among the most anticipated, talked about, and debated topics across the sports landscape,” said Julie Foster, Vice President Marketing, EA SPORTS. “We are excited again to reveal Madden NFL 22 player ratings with ESPN after teaming up last year and can’t wait to see what fans have to say.”

To close out Madden Ratings Week, a SportsCenter special will break down the rating process on Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m. on ESPN and will be hosted by Louis Riddick and Mina Kimes, who will also interview players and reveal additional ratings. In addition and new to this year, there will be NFL alumni rating adjustors comprised of NFL vets like Chad Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, and Alex Smith, who will also be a part of the coverage, helping reveal the ratings in the kickoff show, primetime special on Friday and daily on First Take.

Here is the complete schedule below:

Monday, July 26: Top 10 Wide Receivers with Chad Johnson on First Take and full WR ratings reveal on SportsCenter, with additional coverage breaking down ESPN’s NFL commentators and analyst own Madden ratings on NFL Live

Top 10 Wide Receivers with Chad Johnson on and full WR ratings reveal on with additional coverage breaking down ESPN’s NFL commentators and analyst own Madden ratings on Tuesday, July 27: Top 10 Defensive Linemen with Vince Wilfork on First Take and live reveal of top 10 Edge Rushers on SportsCenter and NFL Live

Top 10 Defensive Linemen with Vince Wilfork on and live reveal of top 10 Edge Rushers on Wednesday, July 28: Top Running Backs with Marshawn Lynch on First Take and full running back ratings reveal on SportsCenter and NFL Live

Top Running Backs with Marshawn Lynch on and full running back ratings reveal on and Thursday, July 29: Top 10 Safeties with Ed Reed on First Take , with additional ratings revealed on SportsCenter and NFL Live

Top 10 Safeties with Ed Reed on , with additional ratings revealed on and Friday, July 30: Top 10 Quarterbacks with Alex Smith on First Take, with additional ratings revealed on SportsCenter.

We are looking forward to seeing the reactions from players and fans when these ratings are revealed. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for our continued coverage of Madden NFL 22 and all news regarding the game.

—

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 22

HHW Gaming: EA Sports x ESPN Teaming Up ‘Madden 22’ Ratings Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: