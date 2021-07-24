Good News
HomeGood News

Boss Moves: Queen Latifah’s Production Company Inks Deal With Audible

“A common thread within all of these shows will be to share stories that bring hope and entertainment to those at home who’ve had a tough year,” said Owens.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

From her poignant lyrics to the powerful roles she’s brought to life on the silver screen, Queen Latifah is a masterful storyteller. With her next venture, she will continue to capture interesting narratives through audio content. According to Variety, Latifah—whose real name is Dana Owens—recently inked a first-look deal with Audible.

As part of the multi-project development deal—which was made through Owens and Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit imprint—the production company will release an array of audio-only content including memoirs and interviews with individuals who are driving change in their communities. On the slate is an audiobook by writer and producer Michael Elliot dubbed Streets, Rhymes & Sugar: A Hip-Hop Memoir that captures his journey from being homeless in Philadelphia to garnering success as a screenwriter in Hollywood. It’s slated to make its debut on August 5. Owens will also release a series that features candid conversations with activists who are dedicated to empowering underserved communities.

Owens says she wants to use this partnership as an avenue to amplify uplifting stories. “We are so excited to collaborate with Audible on a collection of shows that will highlight different communities, community leaders and friends of mine,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “A common thread within all of these shows will be to share stories that bring hope and entertainment to those at home who’ve had a tough year.” Head of Audible Studios Zola Mashariki shared the company is excited to work with Owens who has “always honed in on culturally relevant, representative and hugely entertaining content.”

The deal comes amid the success of her CBS show The Equalizer which has had high viewership and was picked up for a second season.

SEE ALSO:

Queen Latifah, American Lung Association To Host Fundraiser For Black And Brown Communities Impacted By COVID-19

Queen Latifah To Create Affordable Housing Complex In Newark

OLY1968-200M-SMITH-CARLOS-PODIUM

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

18 photos Launch gallery

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Continue reading Black Americans’ Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

[caption id="attachment_4176042" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. ET, July 20, 2021 From Tommie Smith and John Carlos' Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, Black Americans have undeniably had some of the most iconic moments in Olympics history. As the Tokyo Summer Olympics Games get set to kick off on Friday -- one year late, thanks to the pandemic -- that tradition is expected to be carried on, and then some with a number of Black Americans competing for Team USA in their respective spectrum of sports. Since Team USA's men's basketball team -- which is loaded with NBA players including Kevin Durant, widely regarded as the best player in the world -- is already leaving a lot to desire during the warm-up games, we may need to turn elsewhere to witness iconic moments by Black Americans in the Olympics. MORE: Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims Luckily, there is no shortage of Olympic sports that can also produce those iconic moments. And if history is any indication, one of those Black American Olympians is Simone Biles, who, as far as this writer can tell, is the only athlete in Tokyo with an eponymous trick that no one else can perform. That move is, of course, "The Simone Biles," otherwise known as the Yurchenko double pike that she pulled out of her bag of tricks on her way to winning a gold medal at the U.S. Classic back in May. The most decorated gymnast in history performed it again to a tee during the Olympic trials last month. https://twitter.com/TeamUSA/status/1408588545946796034?s=20 The move will officially be named after her if she nails it in the Tokyo Olympics, which effectively would render it just as iconic if not more than the other moments that follow on the below list. Is anyone betting that it won't happen? We could get another iconic moment for Black Americans competing in the Olympics if track and field star Allyson Felix wins gold. Felix, who has won six gold medals and two silver medals since her Olympic debut in 2004 in Athens, will be competing in her fifth Olympic Games -- an iconic moment in its own right. Not to be outdone, the 35-year-old mother of a 2-year-old daughter has teamed up with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for other mothers who are competing at the Tokyo Olympics. That alone merits iconic status. [caption id="attachment_4176044" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Allyson Felix wins gold during the Women's 4 x 400 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 20, 2016. | Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty[/caption] In the meantime, take a look at some of the other iconic and otherwise memorable moments from Black Americans competing at the Olympics through the years. And be sure to check back as we update this with new iconic moments in Tokyo.

Boss Moves: Queen Latifah’s Production Company Inks Deal With Audible  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Boss Moves: Queen Latifah’s Production Company Inks Deal…
 2 days ago
07.26.21
Photos
Close